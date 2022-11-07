Read full article on original website
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down June and Luke's Toughest Decision
This week was the Season 5 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, and it packed quite the punch. The episode sees June and Luke make a tough choice after the danger in Toronto escalated. In Gilead, Commander Lawrence solidifies his image while Aunt Lydia continues to work with Janine. The accompanying inside look breaks down the tenth and final episode of the season, titled “Safe.”
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review
“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head
Just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.
“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut
Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
‘Handmaid’s Tale‘ Season 5 Finale Screened on Election Eve: ’Sadly, We’re Still Relevant’
Hulu hosted a screening of the Season 5 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Monday night. I asked the cast and creatives on the carpet if producers or the streamer intentionally planned the event to coincide with Election Day. “We’re weirdly aligned with what’s happening, aren’t we?” Yvonne Strahovski said. The series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel immediately attracted comparisons to the U.S. political landscape when it premiered in 2017 during the first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency. “Sadly, we’re still relevant,” producer Warren Littlefield said. He pointed out that the reversal of Roe v. Wade struck a particular chord with viewers....
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss and More React to the 'Crazy' Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)
After another intense installment of The Handmaid's Tale, season 5 has officially come to a close. Written by creator Bruce Miller and directed by Elisabeth Moss, "Safe" marks another shocking and emotional finale for the ongoing Hulu series, which will wrap up its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel with season 6.
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: System of a Crown
Episode 2 of The Crown Season 5, "The System," opens with Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) as he struggles to tell a Polish female reporter how he became “obsessed” with his newfound hobby of carriage riding. The language barrier and a circling hawk repeatedly thwart Phillip’s explanation for how he fell in with his “second family,” which highlights a couple of things: 1) this episode will be about telling your story, 2) Phillip is distracted easily, 3) he is laughably and proudly out-of-touch, and 4) it was a slow news day in Poland.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
“Girl Meets World” Is Being Called Out For Treating Autism Like “A Terminal Disease” After A “Toxic” Clip Resurfaced On TikTok
If you grew up in the ’90s, then you are probably familiar with the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, which aired between 1993 and 2000. The show chronicled the lives of its central characters from the age of 11 until the end of college. The series ended with main character Cory, his wife Topanga, best friend Shawn, and brother Eric moving to New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.
‘Cheers’: Norm ‘Made the Writers’ Life Miserable’ Co-Creator Says
'Cheers' director James Burrows explains how a simple delivery by George Wendt in the pilot changed the course of Norm's character for 11 seasons.
Ex-‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Laid Off From Tech Job As Reality Star Struggles To Get Back On Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer isn’t the only one who lost her job in her house after her daughter Avery was let go from her position this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, Avery, 26, broke the news that she was laid off by Cameo, the...
