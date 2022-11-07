ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
Town by Town: November 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.
West Springfield holds annual Veterans Day parade

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. “Shows that people care about us when we march in a parade like this, cares for what we did for this country, for making this country stay free, the way it’s been, and it makes us proud that we have served,” said Navy veteran Bob Pomeroy.
Friday morning news update

In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Elks Lodge in Springfield hosted their Veteran of the Year event Wednesday evening. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Western Mass News stopped by the event and chatted with this year’s winner, veteran...
Local veteran receives home renovations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time to thank and honor those who have served our country. On Thursday, one veteran in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield was “showered” with gratitude thanks to a home improvement company and volunteers. Edward Demars is a veteran...
Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects

Local lawmakers...
Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover. Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere. “It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we...
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
Bright Nights nominated for ‘best public lights display’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections may be closed, but online voting has just started for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”. Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year and...
Friday afternoon news update

Inflation takes toll on local animal shelters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Inflation is hitting households hard, but it’s also taking a toll on a local animal shelter. It’s a perfect storm of inflation, labor shortages, and the aftereffects of the pandemic that is pushing a Springfield-area animal control center to its limits. “It’s hard to...
