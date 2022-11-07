ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State sets captains for battle with Rutgers in Week 11

Michigan State football has announced its captains ahead of its game against Rutgers on Saturday. MSU’s three captains for Week 11 are redshirt WR Jayden Reed, S Xavier Henderson and P Bryce Baringer. Coming off last week’s 23-15 upset win over Illinois, the Spartans have a confident energy spewing...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports tabs two freshmen as potential B1G stars down the road

247Sports has posted its true freshmen to keep on the radar with two B1G players making the list. In a list posted on Friday afternoon, true freshmen Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson both were included as emerging ‘stars with late-season opportunities.’. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Yardbarker

Tom Izzo comments on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight

Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism over the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident. After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard admits Michigan 'looked at' adding Emoni Bates in offseason

Emoni Bates was not one of the more polished transfers in the country, but he may have had the highest ceiling. The former Memphis center struggled in his freshman debut compared to expectations, but still averaged a modest 9 points per game. He ended up at Eastern Michigan after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G standouts named Lou Groza Award semifinalists

Two B1G kickers have made the semifinalist list for the Lou Groza award. The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is presented annually to kickers that have all excelled throughout the season. Michigan kicker Jake Moody and Iowa Kicker Drew Stevens represented the B1G in the group of semifinalists. The nominees were announced on Thursday via Twitter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI

