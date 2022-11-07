Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tom Izzo speaks on retirement questions, hanging up another banner in East Lansing
Tom Izzo is heading into another year as Michigan State’s basketball coach. He spoke with WXZY Detroit’s Brad Galli about a couple of topics. Izzo has been getting asked about his potential retirement and when it will be ever since B1G Media Days. Izzo confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement right now.
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
Michigan State sets captains for battle with Rutgers in Week 11
Michigan State football has announced its captains ahead of its game against Rutgers on Saturday. MSU’s three captains for Week 11 are redshirt WR Jayden Reed, S Xavier Henderson and P Bryce Baringer. Coming off last week’s 23-15 upset win over Illinois, the Spartans have a confident energy spewing...
Michigan State basketball gets first look at court onboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Michigan State basketball is in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. On Thursday, the Spartans had their first chance to take in the playing court for the game. Set on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the game is another edition of...
247Sports tabs two freshmen as potential B1G stars down the road
247Sports has posted its true freshmen to keep on the radar with two B1G players making the list. In a list posted on Friday afternoon, true freshmen Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson both were included as emerging ‘stars with late-season opportunities.’. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson...
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
Tom Izzo comments on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight
Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism over the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident. After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern...
Juwan Howard admits Michigan 'looked at' adding Emoni Bates in offseason
Emoni Bates was not one of the more polished transfers in the country, but he may have had the highest ceiling. The former Memphis center struggled in his freshman debut compared to expectations, but still averaged a modest 9 points per game. He ended up at Eastern Michigan after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.
OFFICIAL: Tom Izzo, Michigan State sign Top 3 recruiting class for 2023 cycle
The reports of Tom Izzo's demise as a recruiter were greatly exaggerated. On Wednesday, Michigan State men's basketball received letters of intent from all four players who had given their verbal commitments in the Class of 2023. With those signatures, the Spartans have officially put the cap on a recruiting...
How to watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Michigan 1-0 The #22 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. While not quite a landslide, the contest between...
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan
Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
Michael Barrett breaks down pair of interceptions vs. Rutgers: 'The feeling was amazing'
Michael Barrett got two impressive interceptions in the game In Michigan’s 52-17 domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Barrett explains what happened in both plays. On the first one, Barrett was glad to make a play when his team needed it the most. “The feeling was amazing,” said Barrett....
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
2 B1G standouts named Lou Groza Award semifinalists
Two B1G kickers have made the semifinalist list for the Lou Groza award. The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is presented annually to kickers that have all excelled throughout the season. Michigan kicker Jake Moody and Iowa Kicker Drew Stevens represented the B1G in the group of semifinalists. The nominees were announced on Thursday via Twitter.
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
