Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Everywarrior works like family, supporting all military personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, Everywarrior hosts The Feast: The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast, so no warrior has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. The nonprofit organization supports all military, active and former. Everywarrior is a nonprofit organization started by Founder and Director, Trey McGuire. While McGuire worked in a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center. On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 by unveiling a new monument. Students on campus spent the last few years creating the monument as a way to honor service men and women. This comes on the heels of BPCC being named a Top...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

MAKING ENDS MEET: Turkey prices for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let’s talk turkey. It’s almost Thanksgiving, and you may be wondering who has the most “bird” for your buck. We’ve found some deals you’ll gobble up!. Starting with Brookshire’s, you can get a free frozen turkey when you buy one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Boil advisory issued for Town of Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Logansport, Louisiana, until at least Nov. 16. On Nov. 10, the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) released a statement on Facebook notifying the public of a boil advisory in the town of Logansport. The boil advisory will be in place until at least Nov. 16.
LOGANSPORT, LA
KSLA

Chamber of Commerce presents Athena Award to Dr. Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens

Based on voter registration and election results within the past 25 years, Shreveport is largely a Democratic city. Only 42.3% of the 122,056 qualified voters cast ballots in the mayoral race Tuesday. One shot outside Shreveport councilman's watch party. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say at this time, there’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

What to expect on NWLA runoff ballots

(KSLA) - After an exciting Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, some Louisiana races, amendments and propositions are moving on to the runoffs on Dec. 10. Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

BPCC to unveil new veterans monument during Veterans Day ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To tribute our nation’s heroes, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is unveiling a new veterans monument. On Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., BPCC is holding a Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate our nation’s heroes on the school’s campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. The event will include a guest speaker and the unveiling of a new veterans monument in the outdoor commons area behind the John R. McConathy Administration Building.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening. The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Extended stretch of cool days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest cold front is ushering in a pattern change that will bring much cooler weather to the ArkLaTex for an extended period of time. After drying out this weekend expect to see another wet day as we start off next week. Areas of rain and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

$33M Longview police station nears completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Many new people entering leadership roles after Minden election

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Minden, there are several leadership positions that will now be taken over by new people. One of those positions is the new police chief, Jared McIver, who won with 56% of the vote against opponent Larry Morris. “Our plans are to go out and address...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Coolest air of the season on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Highs today will once again be ridiculously warm, reaching the mid-80s in some places. There will be clouds but there will also be sunshine, a nice day all-round but very warm for the season. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s. Tomorrow things...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
SHREVEPORT, LA

