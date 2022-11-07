Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Sonic Frontiers’ final boss is living rent free in my head
Sonic Frontiers’ climactic boss fight deserves to be talked about, but probably not in the ways you might think. When I rolled credits on Sonic Frontiers, I was left in a state of pure bewilderment. What the hell had I just played? In reference to the final boss, that is, not Sonic Frontiers itself which (despite its shortcomings) I loved a great deal.
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
TechRadar
Battlefield 2042’s latest update is a welcome U-turn for the series
A year after Battlefield 2042’s release, EA has announced some great updates ahead of its Season 3 release of this battle royale shooter. The most exciting feature coming to Battlefield 2042 will be the return of classes. Comprising the roles of medic, recon, support, and assault, each one provides you with different weapons and abilities that allow a team to forge a game-winning strategy – but that's not all the changes they have in store for us, as the game takes on the free-to-play route.
TechRadar
Blizzard has put the legacy legendary skins on sale, but there’s a catch
After much-justified grumbling from longtime Overwatch players, Blizzard has cut the prices of old cosmetics. The release of Overwatch 2 saw Blizzard re-releasing skins and other cosmetics from the original game. The price for one of these older skins was pretty steep, setting you back 1900 coins – that's USD19 / GBP16.34 / AUD29.26 per cosmetic. Blizzard has lowered the price after complaints from fans, but there’s a catch.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 11)
We’re currently in that awkward seasonal middle ground between Halloween and Christmas (for those who celebrate both holidays), meaning the entertainment giants are all gearing-up-but-not-quite-ready to launch their respective festive content slates. Netflix, though, has decided to get ahead of the other best streaming services by releasing its first...
TechRadar
Persona 5 hits different when you play the JRPG on Nintendo Switch
Imagine this: you come home after a long day, and you’re greeted by the smell of freshly roasted coffee beans and the gentle chatter of customers. You live on the top floor of a coffee house run by your guardian. You’re hungry, so fix yourself some curry and let the day’s tribulations fall away. It’s cozy and safe here. This is Leblanc, the central location in the hit JRPG Persona 5 Royal, and it’s home.
TechRadar
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X
Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
TechRadar
When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to Disney Plus?
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released on Disney Plus? Right now, the short answer is: we don't know, but we suspect it'll be January 2023. Following its theatrical release, you might be wondering when the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie will join its siblings on one of the world's best streaming services. Below, we take a look at when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to launch on Disney Plus, using the platform's other Marvel movie releases to gauge when it could make the leap from the big to the small screen.
Tim Dowling: my latest tech crisis is straight out of a sitcom I’m watching
My wife, the middle one, the youngest and I are watching TV. It is rare for us to watch the same thing without one of us complaining, but we have selected an old episode of a sitcom we have all seen before, some of us many times. As the credits...
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending and post-credits scene explained
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived in theaters – and we know you have questions about its ending and mid-credits scene, as well as its wider impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If you need answers about the last MCU...
TechRadar
Black Friday Hulu deals 2022: current deals and what to expect
If you've been waiting to catch up on a year's worth of excellent Hulu entertainment, we're anticipating the best value Hulu plans and prices are just around the corner now the countdown to Black Friday 2022 is officially on. Never one to shy away from the festivities, we're expecting the return of the ridiculously affordable 99c Black Friday Hulu deal or an equally tantalizing offer.
TechRadar
New headphones design will stop your embarrassing songs leaking out around you
Annoying headphones that leak sound could be a thing of the past – even on open-ear earphones – thanks to a new technology that’s been developed in Japan. The advancement comes from telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), which had previously announced that it's working on a headphone-free way for passengers to enjoy in-flight entertainment.
TechRadar
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
TechRadar
No, Invincible hasn't secretly been renewed for a fourth season
Update: Amazon Studios has responded to TechRadar's request for an official comment on Rogen's quotes. The company's entertainment division confirmed "nothing official has been announced" regarding Invincible season 4, so the show's second and third seasons are the only entries currently in development. Original story follows. Invincible season 4 could...
TechRadar
Explained: the Nvidia RTX 4090 cable-melting crisis
The ‘cablegate’ fiasco is still developing, and we’re closely monitoring the story. ‘Cablegate’ is in full flow right now. Nvidia is in hot water, with rising cases of new GPUs encountering thermal issues and becoming damaged. The situation is still developing, so this is our full roundup of all the details and a timeline of events.
TechRadar
Samsung Q80B (65Q80B) review
The Samsung Q80B is ideal for bright room viewing, boasts an excellent smart TV streaming platform in Tizen and supports high frame rate gaming. Even its Object Tracking Sound system cuts muster. The only caveats are black level performance, which is hampered by mediocre local dimming, and lack of Dolby Vision. Not a telly for home cinephiles then, but everyone else should shortlist it…
TechRadar
Hogwarts Legacy character creator answers key questions
Since before its official announcement, there has been a cloud of speculation surrounding key aspects of Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG. In particular, how the game would handle character creation. It may sound odd that a character creator would be the focus of so much attention, but there are...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti release date leaked – but I don't care until I see a price
A fresh leak has apparently confirmed the release date of Nvidia’s midrange RTX 4070 Ti graphics card – the GPU formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB. The 12GB model of the RTX 4080 was hastily unlaunched less than two days after the release of the new flagship RTX 4090, following complaints that Nvidia was misleading consumers by giving it the same name as the RTX 4080 16GB, despite the fact that it actually used a less powerful GPU chip, rather than simply having 4GB less VRAM.
Comments / 0