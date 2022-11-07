When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released on Disney Plus? Right now, the short answer is: we don't know, but we suspect it'll be January 2023. Following its theatrical release, you might be wondering when the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie will join its siblings on one of the world's best streaming services. Below, we take a look at when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to launch on Disney Plus, using the platform's other Marvel movie releases to gauge when it could make the leap from the big to the small screen.

18 HOURS AGO