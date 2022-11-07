Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Magnussen, Haas score stunning Sao Paulo GP pole
Kevin Magnussen took a sensational maiden Formula 1 pole position for himself and his Haas team at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a perfectly timed qualifying lap on slicks before rain soaked the Interlagos circuit. Q3 started with rain looming on the radar, and nine of the 10 cars...
racer.com
De Vries has seat fitting at McLaren after Norris illness
Nyck de Vries has undergone a precautionary seat fit at McLaren as he is the team’s reserve driver at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix if Lando Norris remains too unwell to drive on Friday. Norris remained at the team’s hotel with suspected food poisoning on Thursday, with McLaren expecting...
racer.com
Laguna Seca starts track renovations to mark 65th anniversary
The static camera looking back at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s start/finish line revealed the first of many changes in store for the venerable road course that opened on November 9, 1957, two days prior to its first road race on Nov. 11 (pictured below). On its anniversary week for...
racer.com
CORE autosport team shuts down
CORE autosport announced on Thursday that the team will cease operations after 13 years of competition. Since 2010, CORE autosport had competed in a variety of racing series and managed Porsche’s North American factory effort in IMSA. “From towing a race car to SCCA races in 1992 to winning...
racer.com
WEC title battles on the line in Bahrain finale
The FIA World Endurance Championship closes its season this weekend, and the teams and drivers that form the 37-car entry for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday include a handful of changes since the last race at Fuji. In Hypercar, there are five cars listed, with the pair of...
racer.com
F1 exploring Sprint becoming a two-race weekend
Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of adapting the Sprint format so that it becomes a shorter stand-alone race and does not influence the grid for a grand prix. The Sprint was introduced in 2021 as a way of changing the race weekend format at certain events, providing more competitive action across all three days. Friday has qualifying take place to set the starting order of the Sprint, and then the result of Saturday’s shorter Sprint race defines the grid for Sunday’s full-length grand prix.
racer.com
Star-studded field set for Radical Cup World Finals Presented by Hankook
The first-ever Radical Cup World Finals presented by Hankook is set to take place this coming weekend at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch just outside Las Vegas. Bringing together drivers from around the world for the November 9-13 event, Radical Motorsport will crown tits first world champions in a one-race shootout style event. The strong 36-car field includes Indy Lights racer Toby Sowery, official Lamborghini Young Driver Patrick Liddy, former ALMS drivers Jon Field and Chris McMurry, and a host of past and present Radical champions from multiple continents.
racer.com
Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
Six more featured speakers have been confirmed the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022. ED PINK, Legendary Race Engine Builder; MICHAEL COBB, President & CEO of SCCA; JIM RYAN, Vice President of SCORE International; ALBA COLÓN, Director of Competition Systems, Hendrick Motorsport; BRAD GERBER, VP Sales & CDO of NHRA and STEVE LEWIS, Founder of PRI & Nine Racing have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during.
racer.com
Evans leads after WRC Rally Japan’s day one dramas
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Elfyn Evans headed Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by three seconds after Friday’s drama-filled opening leg decimated the field at WRC Rally Japan. Evans rose above the mayhem of crashes, fires and cancelled and delayed stages to eke out his lead on the tight, twisty asphalt mountain roads around Aichi and give Toyota the overnight lead on its home event.
racer.com
Perez tops opening Sao Paulo GP practice
Sergio Perez edged Charles Leclerc at the top of the time sheet in the crucial first practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Perez took top spot around 30 minutes into the session with an early switch to the soft tire, and his best time of 1m11.853s couldn’t be beaten before the end of the hour.
racer.com
Toyota targets home success in WRC’s Japanese season finale
Twelve years after it last appeared in the FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Japan returns as the WRC’s 2022 season closer, Nov. 10-13. Unlike previous editions which were held on gravel roads on the northern island of Hokkaido, this week’s event switches to an all-asphalt format and is based in Toyota City, on the country’s main island of Honshu.
racer.com
Peugeot leads opening Bahrain WEC practice
The FIA WEC’s final race meeting of 2022 is underway, and it was Peugeot that got off to the best of starts with its 9X8s topping the time in Free Practice 1. The 90-minute session — held amid displays from the Bahrain International Airshow being held in the area surrounding a local airport filling the skies above — was led by Jean-Eric Vergne, who steered the No. 93 to a best lap of 1m50.536s.
racer.com
Hartley scores pole for Toyota at Bahrain WEC finale
Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID beat Peugeot and Alpine to pole for the 2022 FIA WEC season finale tomorrow in Bahrain. Brendon Hartley, in the title-challenging No. 8, set a stunning 1m46.800s time to go eight-tenths clear of the rest of the field and score an additional point which puts himself and his teammates one point ahead in the title race heading into the 8 Hours.
racer.com
Cindric joins Elliott in Phoenix Nitro Rallycross field
Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will contest this weekend’s Nitro Rallycross double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, joining fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott in the field. Cindric is no stranger to rallycross, having previously contested the discipline’s second tier in what was then known as...
racer.com
Russell hoping for more mixed conditions in Brazil despite qualifying spin
George Russell believes more mixed conditions will provide him with a better chance of beating Max Verstappen in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix despite spinning off in the wet in qualifying. Rain was starting to intensify as Q3 got underway, making the first lap crucial and Kevin Magnussen took full...
racer.com
Ricciardo acknowledges final 2022 races could be the last of his F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo admits that he may be entering the final two races of his Formula 1 career if a new race seat doesn’t come his way in 2024, but says a poor 2023 would have ended it anyway. The Australian is likely to take a reserve role in F1...
racer.com
Record sale price for 2003 F1 championship-winning Ferrari
RM Sotheby’s today announced the sale of Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at a world record price of 14,630,000 Swiss francs ($14,873,327). The Ontario-based auction house held a one-lot sale for this special car during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva, Switzerland. Designed by Rory...
racer.com
Ferrari’s Binotto says team’s 2023 focus explains Mercedes relative gains
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes Mercedes’ ability to close the gap in Formula 1’s constructors’ championship is due to its different development plans ahead of 2023. Mercedes is 40 points behind Ferrari heading into the final two rounds of the season, and outscored the Scuderia by...
racer.com
RJ Anderson to replace Kurt LeDuc on Ganassi Extreme E team for finale
RJ Anderson will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in Extreme E’s season-ending Energy X Prix in Uruguay later this month, replacing Kyle LeDuc who will miss a round of the series for the first time due to a scheduling conflict. The California native arrives in the all-electric off-road series...
racer.com
Pastrana becomes first Nitro RX repeat winner in 2022 in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana became the first repeat winner of the Nitro Rallycross season, heading off Vermont SportsCar teammate Conner Martell in the first final of the series’ double-header weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. Pastrana started the main under the lights from pole after taking the top qualifier spot,...
Comments / 0