Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of adapting the Sprint format so that it becomes a shorter stand-alone race and does not influence the grid for a grand prix. The Sprint was introduced in 2021 as a way of changing the race weekend format at certain events, providing more competitive action across all three days. Friday has qualifying take place to set the starting order of the Sprint, and then the result of Saturday’s shorter Sprint race defines the grid for Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

1 DAY AGO