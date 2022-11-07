Read full article on original website
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition
Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, all three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
Duncanville ISD superintendent announces athletics program reassignments after massive UIL penalties
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Oct. 31, 2022. The Duncanville Independent School District's superintendent has announced new reassignments for athletics officials following UIL penalties that included the high school boys basketball 2022 championship being stripped from the team. More than a...
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Female kicker to make school history during Mansfield ISD's Timberview HS playoff game
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 15-year-old kicker is about to make history for Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD. Emma Young is set to be the first female kicker, on the typically all-boys varsity football team, to play in the playoffs. She tried out this year, first starting on JV, and...
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 6:30 p.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson smiled and gave a “focus-on-us” answer about the Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) facing the former coach. The standout senior cornerback then chuckled when asked about his initial response. “I just smiled because, you know, you brought up coach Patterson,” Hodges-Tomlinson said, still without a straight face.
Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
Mendocino Farms opening 5th North Texas location in Preston Hollow
The location will open on Nov. 22 and will be officially located at 10720 Preston Rd. Suite 1100.
Frisco grocery stores adapt to competition, customer demands
Enthusiastic shoppers attending the grand opening of H-E-B's debut in North Texas with the Frisco store opening Sept. 21. (Courtesy H-E-B) Frisco is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market.
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
