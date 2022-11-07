ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition

Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, all three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
LEWISVILLE, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
The Associated Press

Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson smiled and gave a “focus-on-us” answer about the Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) facing the former coach. The standout senior cornerback then chuckled when asked about his initial response. “I just smiled because, you know, you brought up coach Patterson,” Hodges-Tomlinson said, still without a straight face.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
ARLINGTON, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

