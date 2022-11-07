LOS ANGELES — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won five of seven after starting the season with a four-game losing streak.Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers.The...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO