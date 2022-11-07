Read full article on original website
Veterans legacy stones dedicated in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation is dedicating its newest legacy stones. Each year, members of the community can purchase a stone to honor a veteran. Over 900 stones have been laid, with the Veterans Foundation hoping to pass 1,000 by Christmas. Stones are cast at the River Prairie Veterans Tribute Honor Mall in Altoona.
ECASD honoring veterans on Veterans Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools across the Chippewa Valley paid tribute to those who have served our country in the Armed Forces Friday. Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire held a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Students marched with flags and gave a presentation to honor the members of the American Legion who were in attendance.
Eau Claire Global Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Global Market promises handcrafts gifts with a mission. It’s being held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire. The goal of this event is to provide a venue...
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have a craving for pasta, an adoptable cat can help with that. Ravioli is the first cat to greet staff members and volunteers at the Coulee Region Humane Society each morning. He’s a confident and curious explorer who enjoys watching...
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
Chippewa Manor honors veterans with salute
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Veteran’s Day coming up Friday, a tribute was given to military servicemen and women Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Manor hosted its annual veterans salute to honor heroes. The event featured a free drive-thru breakfast, a color-guard and gun-volley presentation, and live music. The salute concluded with an airplane flyover above the Manor and a presentation for new veterans on the campus.
Next steps after referendum passes in City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday night voters in the City of Eau Claire approved a $1.4 million public safety referendum. That money will fund new jobs in city departments like police and fire. 63% of voters in the City of Eau Claire who hit the polls on Election Day voted...
The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments. Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year. The approval means there...
The Menomonie Singers
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers presents November concerts in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. News Release: The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers. The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Impact Tour showcases work of the United Way
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Impact Tour is showcasing the work of the United Way. One of four Tours put on by the United Way this year took place Thursday. Each Tour allows donors to see the impact of their donations. This Tour was for those who donate $500 or more on an annual basis.
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets. The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15. Donations of pet food,...
Planning for holiday leftovers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a registered dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for using up turkey leftovers. Pierce potatoes two times with a fork. Microwave for seven minutes (or until completely cooked.) In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add oil...
UW-System conducting survey on free speech
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System is launching a survey next Monday for its students on free speech. The goal of the survey is to get student’s perspective on free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus. The UW System says the survey will be sent to a random sample of 2,000-8,000 students from each school.
Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children in need one shoebox at a time
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A global non-profit with a chapter in the Chippewa Valley is hoping to bring joy to children this holiday season. One of Samaritan Purse’s ministry projects, Operation Christmas Child, provides Christmas gifts to children in need aged 2 to 14 around the world. Gifts...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Volleyball takes on Gustavus Adolphus in round one of the NCAA tournament. At Memorial High School, two athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. In Eau Claire and Mondovi, two football teams gear up for Level 4 of the playoffs.
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
Authorities investigating the death of 2 people in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Manchester.
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
