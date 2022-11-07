Firearms deer season will open this weekend in Missouri and state officials are reminding non-hunters that they also need to practice safety measures when afield. Officials say that non-hunters should wear bright clothing to be more visible, such as a bright orange hat, jacket, or pack. Place a bright orange vest or bandana on canines who join you and remember to keep them leashed. Be aware that hunters are often most active during the early morning and late afternoon, when game animals are most active. Be especially aware of your own visibility during these times when light is dim. Stay on designated trails. Trails are designed to improve the safety of public users and to protect sensitive habitats. Enjoying recreational activities only on designated trails will reduce the likelihood of entering hunting areas. If you hear shooting, raise your voice, and let hunters know you are in the area.

