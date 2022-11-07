Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
Record Powerball Jackpot Generated Millions For State Of Missouri
The record Powerball jackpot generated millions for the state of Missouri. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
Driver Examination Stations To Close Statewide For Upcoming Holidays
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. They will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 28, 2022.
kzimksim.com
RSV Spreading in Missouri
The virus known as RSV is back. Marshall Griffin has the details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
National Weather Service in St. Louis shares winter weather tips
With those winter temperatures finally arriving this week, it is time for Missourians to make sure they have everything in check. Kevin Deitsch, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, says that it always begins with checking the forecast. Deitch also says that you should...
kzimksim.com
MO Highway Patrol seeking applicants for 118th recruit class
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking applicants for its new recruit class. Officials say that the 118th Recruit Class will report to the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on July 3rd, 2023. The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. To be eligible, candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years of age upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. You can learn more by contacting a Patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000. The deadline to apply is December 9th.
kzimksim.com
State officials stress safety for non-hunters during hunting season
Firearms deer season will open this weekend in Missouri and state officials are reminding non-hunters that they also need to practice safety measures when afield. Officials say that non-hunters should wear bright clothing to be more visible, such as a bright orange hat, jacket, or pack. Place a bright orange vest or bandana on canines who join you and remember to keep them leashed. Be aware that hunters are often most active during the early morning and late afternoon, when game animals are most active. Be especially aware of your own visibility during these times when light is dim. Stay on designated trails. Trails are designed to improve the safety of public users and to protect sensitive habitats. Enjoying recreational activities only on designated trails will reduce the likelihood of entering hunting areas. If you hear shooting, raise your voice, and let hunters know you are in the area.
kzimksim.com
Gov Parson extends record of appointing the most statewide office holders
Governor Mike Parson will extend his record as the governor who appointed the most statewide office holders. Bob Priddy has the details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
Missouri third party candidates land votes in Tuesday’s election
It wasn’t just Republicans and Democrats seeking office in Tuesday’s election. Bob Priddy looks at how candidates from other parties did. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kzimksim.com
What to expect next year in the Missouri Legislature
As expected from this week’s general election, Missouri Republicans will stay in charge in both chambers of the Legislature next year. Senate Republican in-fighting this year divided the mainstream Republicans with the hard-line Conservatives and created a traffic jam of unfinished business. State Senator Jill Schupp talks about what she expects next year.
kzimksim.com
State Election Results
The state election races have been decided. Eric Schmitt won 55% of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine for U.S. Senate. Scott Fitzpatrick is the new Missouri State Auditor. Jason Smith will remain the U.S. House of Representative for District 8. Missourians voted against both a Missouri Constitution Convention and Missouri Constitutional Amendment 1 on state investments. Voters passed Amendment 3 on legalizing marijuana, Amendment 4 on police funding, and Amendment 5, which will make the National Guard its own state department.
Comments / 0