Adirondack Experience to offer two free virtual events
The Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will be hosting two free virtual events, including A Good Time Coming: Exploring the Sporting World of The Adirondacks through the Adirondack Experience’s Art Collection on Monday, November 14, 2022, and Taking the Temperature of the Arts in the Adirondacks on Monday, December 12, 2022. Adirondack Experience has closed its doors for the 2022 season, but will continue to offer an array of online educational programs. The museum will open in the Spring of 2023, with a new exhibition – 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 & 𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑑.
Essex County Arts Council announces 2022 Sunburst Award recipients
The Essex County Arts Council is pleased to announce that eight North Country artists have received ECAC’s newly rebranded Sunburst Awards for individual artists. The Sunburst micro-grants will help these artists to realize a project that will advance their career. Artists were chosen by an independent panel of art enthusiasts, and will each receive a grant of $500 in support of their projects.
Bug battle on Lake George
We are getting to that time of year where you can more easily check hemlock trees for invasive woolly adelgids. The insects sprout white wool to keep them warm in the winter, which is easier to see than the black specks they tend to look like in the spring. Remember to flip the branches over to look.
Adirondack Land Trust Hosting Free Info Session on Conservation Easements and Farm Operations, Nov. 15
WHALLONSBURG – The Adirondack Land Trust is hosting a free informational session for farmland owners on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, located at 1610 NY-22, Essex, NY. The event, “How do conservation easements impact farm operations?” features the following panelists:. ·...
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
