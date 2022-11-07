The Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will be hosting two free virtual events, including A Good Time Coming: Exploring the Sporting World of The Adirondacks through the Adirondack Experience’s Art Collection on Monday, November 14, 2022, and Taking the Temperature of the Arts in the Adirondacks on Monday, December 12, 2022. Adirondack Experience has closed its doors for the 2022 season, but will continue to offer an array of online educational programs. The museum will open in the Spring of 2023, with a new exhibition – 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 & 𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑑.

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO