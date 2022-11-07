Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
Amid FTX Rumors Tether’s USDT Peg Of $1 Wobbles – What’s Going On?
The crypto market still seems to be in the grasps of FTX and Alameda. Currently, rumors are circulating that Tether’s stablecoin USDT might be more affected by the downfall of FTX than it would like to admit. Moreover, there currently seems to be an attack on USDT as a...
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
Coin Metrics Analyst: “FTX Might Have Provided Massive Bailout For Alameda In Q2”
Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover the key to the whole Alameda/ FTX story? Because let’s face it, it doesn’t make sense. Both of Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses were extremely profitable. FTX was the world’s third-biggest exchange and growing, why would anyone risk killing that golden goose? There must have been an underlying cause. Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover it in the on-chain data? He might have.
Crypto Market Liquidations Reach $830 Million, When Will It Stop Bleeding?
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
Solana Falls Out Of The Top 10 Crypto, Why There Is More Pain To Come
Solana (SOL) has been one of the tokens hit by the FTX decline in the last few days. Given FTX’s exposure to the token and the fact that they hold a sizable position, it has suffered a massive decline in tandem with the FTT token. The token has already lost more than 50% of its value since the weekend. However, the bloodbath may not be over for SOL holders as some developments come to light.
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price remains weak across...
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its SAFU Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings
Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market. The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to...
Bitcoin Bear Markets Compared: How Much Longer Till The Bottom? | BTCUSD November 9, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily crypto technical analysis videos, we are examining past Bitcoin bear markets to see how much further we could have before a bottom is in. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 9, 2022. Bitcoin price continues to set new low after low now that...
ETC Price And Social Dominance Figures Down In Last 7 Days – What’s Next?
Similarly to Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETC (Ethereum Classic) has been severely impacted by the FTX liquidity crisis. CoinGecko data show that the historical performance of the coin on the daily, weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames is not promising for the ETH fork. The most noticeable depreciation among these...
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
ETH’s price loses its $1,200 demand zone in the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the price responding with a bounce from its daily low. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
Which Coins Will FTX And Alameda Dump Next? Red Flag for Solana (SOL)
Following the FTT token, Solana (SOL) in particular is currently suffering a massive price slump. As a report revealed last week, the SOL token is one of the major assets on FTX’s balance sheet. If Binance pulls out of the FTX deal, it could mean a massive sell-off in...
