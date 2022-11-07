MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers presents November concerts in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. News Release: The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers. The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO