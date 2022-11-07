Read full article on original website
Veterans legacy stones dedicated in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation is dedicating its newest legacy stones. Each year, members of the community can purchase a stone to honor a veteran. Over 900 stones have been laid, with the Veterans Foundation hoping to pass 1,000 by Christmas. Stones are cast at the River Prairie Veterans Tribute Honor Mall in Altoona.
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have a craving for pasta, an adoptable cat can help with that. Ravioli is the first cat to greet staff members and volunteers at the Coulee Region Humane Society each morning. He’s a confident and curious explorer who enjoys watching...
Eau Claire Patriotic Council holds Veterans Day ceremony
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 103 years ago, November 11 was named Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. On Veterans Day, ceremonies are held across the country to honor veterans. “It is incredibly important that we continue to honor the men and women of our community who answered the...
Chippewa Manor honors veterans with salute
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Veteran’s Day coming up Friday, a tribute was given to military servicemen and women Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Manor hosted its annual veterans salute to honor heroes. The event featured a free drive-thru breakfast, a color-guard and gun-volley presentation, and live music. The salute concluded with an airplane flyover above the Manor and a presentation for new veterans on the campus.
ECASD honoring veterans on Veterans Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools across the Chippewa Valley paid tribute to those who have served our country in the Armed Forces Friday. Longfellow Elementary in Eau Claire held a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Students marched with flags and gave a presentation to honor the members of the American Legion who were in attendance.
7th annual Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement held its 7th annual Hero’s Gala Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wis. Educators, volunteers and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored Thursday. This year’s...
The Menomonie Singers
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers presents November concerts in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. News Release: The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers. The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.
Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation. Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.
The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments. Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year. The approval means there...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 9th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team opens the season at home against Bethel. Plus, it was signing day as local athletes put pen to paper to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Impact Tour showcases work of the United Way
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Impact Tour is showcasing the work of the United Way. One of four Tours put on by the United Way this year took place Thursday. Each Tour allows donors to see the impact of their donations. This Tour was for those who donate $500 or more on an annual basis.
Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County voters elected Dave Riewestahl as Sheriff in a race decided by fewer than 800 votes. Riewestahl, a Democrat, defeated Republican Don Henning by 766 votes, according to unofficial results posted by Eau Claire County Tuesday night. Riewestahl, who is currently the Eau...
Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election. A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote. Voters in Eau Claire...
Authorities investigating the death of 2 people in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Manchester.
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets. The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15. Donations of pet food,...
Planning for holiday leftovers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, a registered dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for using up turkey leftovers. Pierce potatoes two times with a fork. Microwave for seven minutes (or until completely cooked.) In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add oil...
Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children in need one shoebox at a time
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A global non-profit with a chapter in the Chippewa Valley is hoping to bring joy to children this holiday season. One of Samaritan Purse’s ministry projects, Operation Christmas Child, provides Christmas gifts to children in need aged 2 to 14 around the world. Gifts...
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home. That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.
