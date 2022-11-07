Read full article on original website
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022
The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?
All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
"Proud Of The Way The Guys Responded" | Utah Owns The Final 12 Minutes, Beats Atlanta 125-119
There’s a reason why Utah is considered one of the deepest teams in the NBA. With the starters struggling late in the third quarter, head coach Will Hardy went with a line change — five guys in, five guys out. In came the second unit, and it was precisely the move needed.
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash
While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
Charlotte Hornets Medical Update
November 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Cody Martin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. As a part of Martin’s ramp up to return to play from left quadricep soreness, he underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) which revealed this cartilage issue. Martin will be listed as out for the team’s game in Miami on Saturday, November 12 and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.
Wizards to introduce new Cherry Blossom-themed court
Court Will Be Used Concurrently With New Cherry Blossom Uniforms, Debuts Tomorrow vs. Dallas. Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will introduce a new cherry blossom-themed basketball court to go along the team’s new City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms. The new cherry blossom court will be used on nights the team’s City Edition jerseys will be worn and will debut tomorrow when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm. The court was designed to complement the uniform by connecting elements of the uniform’s tidal basin blue along the perimeter of the court with pink cherry blossoms throughout.
A new look into Hoops for Troops: Service on and off the court
If we know anything about our military, we know that they never stop serving. Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not only a commitment, but a way of life. For us, this doesn’t go unnoticed. To avid hoopers or loyal NBA fans, the term “Hoops...
Ask Sam Mailbag: Patrick Williams expectations, early season thoughts, Lauri Markannen, and more
Art Alenik: It seems as if Patrick Williams is starting to show some of the promise he was drafted on. It might’ve been better for him to have stayed in school and worked his way up to the starting 5 before going to the NBA. But we’ve got him now, and we’ll have to see if he can learn on the job. To me, he now looks like a promising rookie who may grow into a very good player. Right now, Pat’s still inconsistent; He’ll do some very good things... and make some basic mistakes. For example, he played some tough, physical defense on Scottie Barnes, but then he lost him on another play & Barnes dunked. At least you can see the effort & involvement now. Next it’s time to learn, and to clean up the mistakes. Maybe we just got him too young and have to be patient.
How 6 offseason additions are performing with new teams
They were projected to be the missing piece for teams seeking peace, players who excited the fan base when their arrivals became official and raised expectations to various degrees on the teams they joined. And then there were games. How’s that going so far?. Well, the results from players...
No starters on Pelicans injury report for Saturday's game against Houston
HOUSTON (2-10) Wednesday loss at Toronto. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
The Timeless Art Of Deflections
It’s a statistic that won’t show up in a traditional, everyday box score, but can certainly lead to something that does, if done well. When it comes to this particular era of NBA basketball that is so heavily influenced and at times, dominated by ball movement and spacing, the skillset required to accumulate this particular measurement is as valuable as ever.
Preview: Wizards host Mavericks Thursday, set to debut Cherry Blossom look
It's Cherry Blossom night for the Wizards. That means fans will get to see the squad donning new Cherry Blossom-inspired jerseys while playing on a Cherry Blossom-themed court. It'll be a fun matchup as the Wizards (5-6) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (6-4) at 7PM at Capital One Arena.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for November 9
Yahoo’s main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We’ll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we’ll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.
"He's A Really Smart Player" | Conley Thriving As The Man Leading Utah's Potent Offense
Before Utah faced off with Atlanta on Wednesday in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league, I tabbed the battle between Mike Conley and Dejounte Murray as the key matchup. Both are talented players, but their true greatness lies in their ability to be a calming...
