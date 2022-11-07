ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022

The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start

It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
MILWAUKEE, WI
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?

All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
UTAH STATE
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash

While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
BOSTON, MA
Charlotte Hornets Medical Update

November 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Cody Martin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. As a part of Martin’s ramp up to return to play from left quadricep soreness, he underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) which revealed this cartilage issue. Martin will be listed as out for the team’s game in Miami on Saturday, November 12 and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wizards to introduce new Cherry Blossom-themed court

Court Will Be Used Concurrently With New Cherry Blossom Uniforms, Debuts Tomorrow vs. Dallas. Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will introduce a new cherry blossom-themed basketball court to go along the team’s new City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms. The new cherry blossom court will be used on nights the team’s City Edition jerseys will be worn and will debut tomorrow when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm. The court was designed to complement the uniform by connecting elements of the uniform’s tidal basin blue along the perimeter of the court with pink cherry blossoms throughout.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ask Sam Mailbag: Patrick Williams expectations, early season thoughts, Lauri Markannen, and more

Art Alenik: It seems as if Patrick Williams is starting to show some of the promise he was drafted on. It might’ve been better for him to have stayed in school and worked his way up to the starting 5 before going to the NBA. But we’ve got him now, and we’ll have to see if he can learn on the job. To me, he now looks like a promising rookie who may grow into a very good player. Right now, Pat’s still inconsistent; He’ll do some very good things... and make some basic mistakes. For example, he played some tough, physical defense on Scottie Barnes, but then he lost him on another play & Barnes dunked. At least you can see the effort & involvement now. Next it’s time to learn, and to clean up the mistakes. Maybe we just got him too young and have to be patient.
CHICAGO, IL
How 6 offseason additions are performing with new teams

They were projected to be the missing piece for teams seeking peace, players who excited the fan base when their arrivals became official and raised expectations to various degrees on the teams they joined. And then there were games. How’s that going so far?. Well, the results from players...
The Timeless Art Of Deflections

It’s a statistic that won’t show up in a traditional, everyday box score, but can certainly lead to something that does, if done well. When it comes to this particular era of NBA basketball that is so heavily influenced and at times, dominated by ball movement and spacing, the skillset required to accumulate this particular measurement is as valuable as ever.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for November 9

Yahoo’s main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We’ll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we’ll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.
ARIZONA STATE

