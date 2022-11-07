Art Alenik: It seems as if Patrick Williams is starting to show some of the promise he was drafted on. It might’ve been better for him to have stayed in school and worked his way up to the starting 5 before going to the NBA. But we’ve got him now, and we’ll have to see if he can learn on the job. To me, he now looks like a promising rookie who may grow into a very good player. Right now, Pat’s still inconsistent; He’ll do some very good things... and make some basic mistakes. For example, he played some tough, physical defense on Scottie Barnes, but then he lost him on another play & Barnes dunked. At least you can see the effort & involvement now. Next it’s time to learn, and to clean up the mistakes. Maybe we just got him too young and have to be patient.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO