Cuyahoga County, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along. Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns. And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Metroparks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 77% of voters in Cuyahoga County voted to approve a ten-year tax levy providing funding for the Cleveland Metroparks system. This tax levy provides approximately 60% of the funding for the Metroparks, costing taxpayers about $27 more a year per $100,000 dollars of property value. That will equal around $94/year in that bracket.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes

CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE

