Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
Police: One shot following assault in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Oklahoma City that occurred early Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Arrest made after tactical units, heavy police presence surround Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a "high-risk" warrant Thursday morning. Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence.
myarklamiss.com
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
okcfox.com
Police: Suspect in crash that killed off-duty Oklahoma City cop had drugs in his system
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in connection to a crash that killed an off-duty Oklahoma City police officer earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said a toxicology report revealed that Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash that killed Sgt. Meagan Burke.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
okcfox.com
Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
18-Year-Old Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a residence at around 9:15 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. Police said Princess Stevenson, 18, arrived at the home to...
Police: Infant injured, adult killed in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
Police say an infant and an adult are recovering after being shot in a reported drive-by shooting.
okcfox.com
Pitbull injured after getting hit by a car in Oklahoma City, authorities seek owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to reunite a pitbull with her litter. Police said a female pitbull was hit by a car near NW Expressway and Meridian on Wednesday night. The dog was badly injured but is expected to recover. The dog is not microchipped,...
okcfox.com
Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
KOCO
Neighbors heard 20 shots during drive-by that killed 18-year-old mother in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An 18-year-old mother was killed and her 4-month-old child was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Neighbors said they heard around 20 shots before coming outside to a chaotic scene and no suspect in sight. "We just kept hearing them go off,"...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
kswo.com
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie jailed as part of massive federal drug, guns raids
A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
1st degree murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
okcfox.com
Watch the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day special
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Welcome to the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day Special!. Usually, this is a segment in our news that focuses on a single Oklahoma veteran’s story. But with the help of Warriors for Freedom, we will share much more than that. Watch the special...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
