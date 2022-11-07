ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

myarklamiss.com

Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
EL DORADO, AR
okcfox.com

Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Watch the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day special

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Welcome to the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day Special!. Usually, this is a segment in our news that focuses on a single Oklahoma veteran’s story. But with the help of Warriors for Freedom, we will share much more than that. Watch the special...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK

