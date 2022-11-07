Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miltonindependent.com
A grateful Veterans Day: Colchester and Milton community members gather for celebration, Colonel David Shevchik of Essex earns Paul Harris Fellow recognition
Community members, town officials and veterans gathered in Milton and Colchester today for two ceremonies of honor, remembrance and celebration for Veteran’s Day. On Nov. 11, in front of rows of American flags at Charlebois Trucking and Dick Mazza’s General Store, the Colchester-Milton Rotary held Veterans Day ceremonies featuring various speeches, singing of patriotic songs and the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow award.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: This $430,000 colonial home has a stunning wraparound porch and sits on over a acre of land
This house in Milton has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of living space. It has tiled and hardwood floors and a half bathroom and mudroom by the main entrance. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price: $430,000. Square Feet: 1,654. HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, tiled floors, over 1...
miltonindependent.com
Flags for Heroes returns to Milton and Colchester
For the past three years, most of you have seen our displays of “Operation Flags for Heroes” at three locations. Currently, most of the flags are located at Dick Mazza’s Store on Mallets Bay, at the Charlebois Truck facility on Rte 7 in Milton, and at the Re/Max Real Estate Office on Rte 7 in Colchester. The Colchester Milton Rotary Club is very proud to sponsor the flags again this year.
miltonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Milton voters!
This letter is from Julia Andrews. I wanted to take a moment to thank the voters of Chittenden-25 in Milton and Westford. I am honored to become your next State Representative. I also wanted to take a moment to recognize the Town Clerk and numerous other town employees and volunteers...
miltonindependent.com
Chittenden Solid Waste District's new recycling center gets approval from voters
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Voters on Tuesday approved a new recycling center in Williston. The Chittenden Solid Waste District reported more than 80% of voters approved a bond to build a $26 million materials recovery facility, which will sort and process recycling from Chittenden County and beyond. “When it comes...
Comments / 0