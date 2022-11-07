ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII TV3

Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
KIII TV3

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
KIII TV3

Man who flew to Houston to kill his pregnant girlfriend gets life in prison

HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
HOUSTON, TX

