Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?
EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
KIII TV3
What's next for Beto? After 3 losses in 4 years, the El Paso politician is leaving the door open
HOUSTON — Beto O’Rourke has fallen short twice while running for statewide office in Texas. The Democrat has galvanized voters but he couldn’t topple the red wall of rural Texas. What’s lining up to be a double-digit loss to Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t pushing O’Rourke to the...
KIII TV3
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
KIII TV3
Y'all-itics: More of the same? A look at the midterms and what the election results mean for the future of Texas
DALLAS — The more things change, the more they stay the same. Texas Republicans swept every statewide office on Tuesday night. Gov. Greg Abbott even won by a similarly wide margin as he did four years ago, but this time against an opponent with much better name recognition and fundraising ability.
KIII TV3
Man who flew to Houston to kill his pregnant girlfriend gets life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Comments / 1