Busting Bucks Youth Hunt pairs students with Sheriff Long for day of hunting

A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO