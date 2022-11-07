Busting Bucks Youth Hunt pairs students with Sheriff Long for day of hunting

Read full article on original website
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look too good,” said Heather Collette,...
Georgia man, 19, charged with murder in killing of family member in Palm Coast
A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media
MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
Search begins for wanted murder suspect in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Douglas County said they're searching for a murder suspect in a killing that occurred last Friday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted and was last seen in the area of Villa Rica. The sheriff's office did not...
Yes, Gwinnett County Public Schools has seen an increase in fights, weapons found on campus this year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Gwinnett County parents demanded action from the schools' superintendent, saying there’s been a rise in violent incidents in the district this year. Parents told 11Alive that they believe this change came after the district modified its policy on how to discipline students.
Officers called to reported kidnapping at Walmart find witness holding suspect at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A suspect accused of dragging a child into the woods and choking them was held by a witness at gunpoint until officers arrived. The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday afternoon.
Councilman wants to revive hospital in Fulton County after AMC closure
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the southern part of the metro area say it makes no sense they don’t have their own hospital. A local councilman thinks he has a solution. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. East Point Councilman Joshua Butler IV...
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
'I just miss my mom': Family mourns after Warner Robins police find 3 shot dead in Bonaire home
BONAIRE, Ga. — Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Warner Robins Police responded to a call asking for a wellness check on Edgarton Way in Bonaire. In the home at 122 Edgarton Way, they found three people dead inside: Betsy Burke, 84, Tiara Burke, 34, and Antwain Everett, 35. "I...
Man shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
2 arrested, 1 wanted for helping suspect who shot Henry officer, another man escape
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested. Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.
