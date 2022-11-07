Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look too good,” said Heather Collette,...
fox5atlanta.com
Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way. One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash. The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting...
FOX Carolina
Debbie Collier’s death: Daughter says her mom took her own life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman whose mysterious disappearance and death has captured the nation’s attention, said this week she believes her mother took her own life. Appearing during a YouTube live stream of the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County family dealing with unwanted rat infestation
The Gwinnett County family keeps their apartment clean and tidy, but you can hear the rodent activity in the walls and see the damage. They say all attempts to move to a renovated apartment have failed.
DeKalb brother, sister watching TV at home shot to death in apparent drive-by shooting
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An adult brother and sister were both shot and killed as they watched TV inside their Stone Mountain house after someone fired dozens of shots into their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was on Olde...
City Hall sets the date for Downtown Parade of Lights
Athens-Clarke County sets Thursday December 1 as the date for Athens’ annual Downtown Parade of Lights. The parade will step off at the corner of Hancock and Pulaski and wind its way through downtown and back to City Hall, culminating with the lighting of the Christmas tree. From the...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
WXIA 11 Alive
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
OPINION: Atlantans find joy in latest roller-skating renaissance
There is a lot of nostalgia attached to roller-skating, but during the pandemic the activity attracted a new audience. People who had never been on skates before watched roller-skating videos on social media and decided to give it a try.
Garden & Gun
How to Make the Best Grits of Your Life According to Kevin Gillespie
Kevin Gillespie, the former Top Chef contestant and current owner of Atlanta-based restaurants Gunshow and Revival, discovered how to make old-fashioned grits sweet and creamy purely by accident. Years ago, he was preparing grits to feed a thousand for a Slow Food event, when one of his cooks inadvertently left them in the hotbox overnight. By the time anyone noticed the mistake, the grits had turned milky brown.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away
ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67. Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family. The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop,...
