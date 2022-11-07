ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Debbie Collier’s death: Daughter says her mom took her own life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman whose mysterious disappearance and death has captured the nation’s attention, said this week she believes her mother took her own life. Appearing during a YouTube live stream of the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda...
ATHENS, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

City Hall sets the date for Downtown Parade of Lights

Athens-Clarke County sets Thursday December 1 as the date for Athens’ annual Downtown Parade of Lights. The parade will step off at the corner of Hancock and Pulaski and wind its way through downtown and back to City Hall, culminating with the lighting of the Christmas tree. From the...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Garden & Gun

How to Make the Best Grits of Your Life According to Kevin Gillespie

Kevin Gillespie, the former Top Chef contestant and current owner of Atlanta-based restaurants Gunshow and Revival, discovered how to make old-fashioned grits sweet and creamy purely by accident. Years ago, he was preparing grits to feed a thousand for a Slow Food event, when one of his cooks inadvertently left them in the hotbox overnight. By the time anyone noticed the mistake, the grits had turned milky brown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away

ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67. Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family. The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop,...
CHAMBLEE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy