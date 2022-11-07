Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
How to watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of their biggest game this season against the formerly No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be the first time a Kirby Smart-led Georgia team plays in Starkville, Mississippi.
Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County
ATLANTA – Georgia is continuing to attract suppliers for its growing renewable energy industries. FREYR Battery, a Europe-based producer of next-generation battery cells, will build a manufacturing plant in Coweta County, a $2.57 billion investment that will create 723 jobs during the next seven years, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
