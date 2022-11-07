ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Basic Peace Officer Academy To Be Offered

Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE – Information sessions are scheduled for Pickaway-Ross Adult Education’s new Basic Peace Officer Academy, to be offered in partnership with Ohio University-Chillicothe.

The program will start March 6 and run through Nov. 19.

Information sessions for people interested in registering for the academy will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and noon Nov. 14 at 1410 Industrial Drive, Chillicothe.

A prerequisite for the academy is physical fitness testing, with the first testing session scheduled for Nov. 19. To register for this session, go to register.pickawayross.com. Time, locations and other program requirements can be found at www.pickawayross.com.

The academy will provide cadets with the fundamentals necessary for seeking certification and employment as a peace officer in Ohio. The academy is conducted in strict compliance to all rules and regulations prescribed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC). Cadets must meet all requirements set forth by Pickaway-Ross and the OPOTC to enroll, graduate, qualify for the state certification exam and, ultimately, become certified as a peace officer in Ohio.

Basic Peace Officer Academy is pending approval by the Council on Occupational Education, the accrediting organization for Pickaway-Ross.

Questions can be directed to Debbie Schiff at debbie.schiff@pickawayross.com or (740) 642-1284.

