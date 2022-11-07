Aurora Theater is always sure to put on amazing show for the masses whether it’s for a summer or holiday season special occasion. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, they will be bringing back their annual Christmas Canteen extravaganza! Holidays aren’t complete without a play or musical to attend and enjoy and AT is making sure family friends come out and enjoy this stunning festivity for the most wonderful time of the year.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO