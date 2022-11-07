ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

secretatlanta.co

Enjoy This Annual Holiday Extravaganza At Aurora Theater In Lawrenceville Georgia

Aurora Theater is always sure to put on amazing show for the masses whether it’s for a summer or holiday season special occasion. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, they will be bringing back their annual Christmas Canteen extravaganza! Holidays aren’t complete without a play or musical to attend and enjoy and AT is making sure family friends come out and enjoy this stunning festivity for the most wonderful time of the year.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library

Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library. Karen Grassle, the beloved actress who played “Ma” on Little House on the Prairie, will be at Peachtree City Library on Monday, November 14, at 6 p.m. for an “after-hours” book talk and signing in the Floy Farr Room.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate

Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

TSPLOST in Walton County has failed again

This is the second time in as many years, the TSPLOST in Walton County has gone down, this time by a wider margin. In 2020, the TSPOST did not manage to make it across the finish line either, going down with 50.68 % of the voters rejecting the 1 cent tax for transportation projects. And again in Tuesday’s General Election, by a 53%-47% margin, Walton County voters again rejected a TSPLOST referendum.
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE

