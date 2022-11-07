Read full article on original website
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy This Annual Holiday Extravaganza At Aurora Theater In Lawrenceville Georgia
Aurora Theater is always sure to put on amazing show for the masses whether it’s for a summer or holiday season special occasion. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, they will be bringing back their annual Christmas Canteen extravaganza! Holidays aren’t complete without a play or musical to attend and enjoy and AT is making sure family friends come out and enjoy this stunning festivity for the most wonderful time of the year.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to hold 2nd annual Thanksgiving giveaway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people will have a chance to pick up free turkeys this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office handed out more than 50 tons of food to...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Homeowners taking down trees at risk of falling before Tropical Storm Nicole moves in
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Some homeowners across metro Atlanta are taking down dead or dying trees to avert the possibility they may be knocked down by strong winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. One crew Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to spent the day removing a 200...
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
WXIA 11 Alive
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
The Citizen Online
Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library
Little House Actress to Sign Books at Peachtree City Library. Karen Grassle, the beloved actress who played “Ma” on Little House on the Prairie, will be at Peachtree City Library on Monday, November 14, at 6 p.m. for an “after-hours” book talk and signing in the Floy Farr Room.
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate
Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
Student allowed to come back to school after saying he’ll murder classmate on social media
MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County mother is furious after a student she says threatened to murder her daughter was allowed to come back to school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother who says the boy threatened to kill her on daughter on social media and only received a short suspension from Cambridge High School.
Monroe Local News
TSPLOST in Walton County has failed again
This is the second time in as many years, the TSPLOST in Walton County has gone down, this time by a wider margin. In 2020, the TSPOST did not manage to make it across the finish line either, going down with 50.68 % of the voters rejecting the 1 cent tax for transportation projects. And again in Tuesday’s General Election, by a 53%-47% margin, Walton County voters again rejected a TSPLOST referendum.
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
The Citizen Online
Vehicle sideswipes school bus near McIntosh High School; 4 slight injuries treated at scene
A minor traffic accident on Nov. 7 involving a school bus on Ga. Highway 54 in Peachtree City had three students complaining of pain but no serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for sideswiping the school bus. Peachtree City Police department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
