kjluradio.com
Laclede County man arrested during execution of high-risk search warrant
A Laclede County man is arrested after authorities serve a high-risk search warrant at a home in Lebanon. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. Christopher Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon, was arrested.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges
A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
kjluradio.com
Box trailer stolen from Pulaski County recovered, suspect in custody in Arizona
A suspect is in custody for stealing a box trailer from Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a box trailer was stolen from the 29000 block of Rupert Road late last month. The vehicle had a tracker and was eventually located in Arizona on November 3. A...
lakeexpo.com
Weapons, Drugs And Cash: Camden Deputies Make Multiple Drug Arrests Over The Weekend
On Saturday, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with other drug enforcement agencies conducted a saturation patrol that resulted in a dozen arrests and confiscated weapons, drugs and cash. Around 20 law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol, which ran from 8 p.m. Saturday until early...
kjluradio.com
Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later
A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident
A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
kjluradio.com
Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton
Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
kjluradio.com
JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing
An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
Missouri emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Crews fight natural cover fire near Edgar Springs in Phelps County
Crews in Phelps County fight a natural cover fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District were called to a large natural cover fire just southeast of town Wednesday. The fire was in the area of County Roads 6190 and 6220. Fire officials say...
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
