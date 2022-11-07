ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

kjluradio.com

Laclede County man arrested during execution of high-risk search warrant

A Laclede County man is arrested after authorities serve a high-risk search warrant at a home in Lebanon. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. Christopher Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon, was arrested.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges

A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later

A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident

A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton

Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
TIPTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
kjluradio.com

JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing

An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
KYTV

2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
BOLIVAR, MO
kjluradio.com

Crews fight natural cover fire near Edgar Springs in Phelps County

Crews in Phelps County fight a natural cover fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District were called to a large natural cover fire just southeast of town Wednesday. The fire was in the area of County Roads 6190 and 6220. Fire officials say...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

