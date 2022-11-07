Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ankle Monitor-Cutting Dallas Murder Suspect SurrendersMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
dmagazine.com
In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend
In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
dmagazine.com
Nathan Loftice Finally Says Yes to EarthX
As we settle into a booth at Al Biernat’s in Uptown, Nathan Loftice shares that he has known EarthX’s founder, Trammell S. Crow, for nearly 20 years. “I was with Trammell when we first formed it as Earth Day Dallas,” Loftice says. Since then, Crow has asked Loftice to join EarthX at least five times as it cycled through eight organization heads. As he orders one of the daily steak specials, Loftice explains why he finally decided to take the helm this past September.
dmagazine.com
Law Man Walking: Nature Treks With Bill Holston
Saturday morning was crisp and clear. Those are the mornings that feel like rewards for hiking in Dallas in August. I drove over the train tracks on the overpass on Buckner, seeing the lights from the skyline of Dallas. A reminder that this hike is in close proximity to our city. I was playing Mavis Staples loud—as if there were any other way to listen to her. She was singing the civil rights anthem “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” a song popularized by the great Nina Simone. It put me instantly in a good mood.
dmagazine.com
It’s Always Sunny in Dallas
The window lowered, and the Keller’s Drive-In carhop leaned in on my brother’s passenger side and announced, “Your truck looks weird.”. I possessed no energy to respond to this critique of my 2022 Ford Maverick, which, thanks to prompting from the Ford Pass app, I had named Boots in honor of my late grandmother’s favorite poodle. The setting sun cast an orange, vintage-California-postcard hue across the rows of cars and trucks full of families, couples waiting for burgers on that summer Sunday evening. The temperature in Northeast Dallas still clung to its three digits of heat.
dmagazine.com
Island Brings in Additional $60 Million of Series B Funding
Dallas-based cybersecurity firm Island, which has developed the world’s first enterprise browser, gained $60 million in additional Series B funding, led by Georgian, a Toronto-based private equity firm. The latest round brings Island’s total funds raised to approximately $270 million. In March of 2022, Island earned a $1.3...
dmagazine.com
The 2022 Best Architects in Dallas
Each year, D Home recognizes the Best Architects in Dallas. This year, we invited the principals from the 61 winning firms to tell us about their architectural dreams—who they’d love to design for, where they’d live if they could choose any Dallas address, what made them dream of becoming an architect, and more. The answers are illuminating, and sometimes surprising. (We also asked them to sketch their dream projects, which you can see in the November/December issue.)
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
A new but temporary eviction ordinance has been enacted in Dallas. The current ordinance was put in place during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak when many tenants were struggling to pay their rent.
Frisco grocery stores adapt to competition, customer demands
Enthusiastic shoppers attending the grand opening of H-E-B's debut in North Texas with the Frisco store opening Sept. 21. (Courtesy H-E-B) Frisco is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
dmagazine.com
How the Pandemic Prompted an SMU Alum to Switch Gears and Make Her First Movie
Mollie Mulvey was set to graduate from SMU in the spring of 2020 before heading to Chicago to study with the famed Second City comedy troupe—and hopefully launch a filmmaking career. Of course, the pandemic changed that. Mulvey and her classmates were sent home two months before graduation, and...
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 11-13
Fort Worth’s Toadies will hit the House of Blues Friday night for a solid dose of nostalgia. If you want to pre-game the show, check out this look behind the songwriting that went into “Possum Kingdom”, which dispels some of the myths about the song’s subject matter. (Spoiler alert: It’s still plenty weird.) Get tickets here.
Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Operations Resume at DFW Airport After Fuel Pump Fire Delays Flights Friday
A ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted and fuel is once again flowing to aircraft after a fire at a fuel pumping facility caught fire Friday morning. The airport said Friday morning its Department of Public Service responded immediately to the fire, shut off the pump...
