Trail Run Winners
Sturgeon Bay residents (from left) Siri and Prisca Fittshur and Chelsea Littman participated in the Stump Farm Trail Races at the Reforestation Camp in Suamico. All three took first place in their age groups.
Aurora to Close Sister Bay Clinic
Health care options for northern Door County residents will get slimmer at the end of November. That’s when Aurora Health Care will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, consolidating those services with its location in Sturgeon Bay. The move is effective Dec. 1, 2022, according to a...
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
Is Door County a Golf Destination?
Door County has enough courses for tourists to make golf the highlight of their trip, but has the county become a true golf destination?. “I think it is still a work in progress,” said Jason Daubner, general manager of Peninsula State Park Golf Course. He said that in order to consider the peninsula a significant golf destination, he would have to compare it to other well-known destinations. Those include the plentiful concentration of courses with big-name designers in budget-friendly destinations such as northern Michigan, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the South or Myrtle Beach, or higher-end locales such as Pinehurst or California’s Monterey peninsula.
Door County Then and Now: A Trove of Photos Portray the Evolution of the Peninsula
Historical photos by Bill Tishler; contemporary photos by Rachel Lukas. In October of 1974, Prof. William Tishler received a grant from the fledgling Wisconsin Sea Grant program to fund a photography project meant to document the changes that were occurring on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Tishler was serving on the faculty of the Landscape Architecture Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and enlisted two of his students in the project.
Discussing Death
Steve Freier creates a safe environment for exploring a typically taboo topic. Death has always intrigued Steve Freier, but his unusual interest intensified in 2000, when he was diagnosed with stage-four chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He recovered with little intervention, but in 2019, he lost his wife to breast cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed.
Bay Marine Weathers a Year of Tests
Bay Marine survived a Chicago fire and a Florida hurricane this year to remain a regional leader and a national contender in boat and yacht sales and service. Mark Felhofer took over his father’s business in 2000 and along with his brother, Matt, transformed it from a roadside sales lot into a full-service yacht and boat sales and service business with marinas on Lake Michigan in both Sturgeon Bay and Chicago as well as in Fort Myers, Florida.
Afterlife Discussion Group
If you have questions or concerns about death and the afterlife, consider joining an open discussion group hosted by Steve Freier on Nov. 17, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. All beliefs are welcomed and respected, and discussions are always informative and entertaining.
Unwrap the Season in Sturgeon Bay at Christmas by the Bay
Ring in the holiday season with Destination Sturgeon Bay during the 2022 Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay weekend Nov. 18-20. Start by packing up your family and friends to join in the third Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay community car parade, beginning at Sawyer Park on Nov. 18. Cars line up between 5 pm and 5:45 pm, and the parade will start at 6 pm. Get festive, and take your furry friends because Destination Sturgeon Bay will be handing out pup treats.
Nov. 8 Door County Election Results
The 17,441 Door County residents who voted in the Nov. 8 election cast ballots that aligned with statewide results. On the local front, the Southern Door School District made a successful bid for more money for operations and to make physical changes to the campus, including the construction of a new sports training facility.
Obituary: Patricia Ann Koessl
Patricia Ann Koessl, 86, of the Town of Liberty Grove, died early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 2, 1936 at the (former) Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Arthur Clarence Witalison and Anna Marie (Czarnik) Witalison. Pat grew up in Juddville and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and Juddville School. She graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. Pat went on to study at Algoma Teachers College. She taught for nine years, initially at Morning Star School in the Town of Nasewaupee and Fish Creek Grade School.
Shop Small Saturday in Sturgeon Bay
Shop Small Saturday is coming up on Nov. 26, and Destination Sturgeon Bay encourages community members to shop locally on that day – and throughout the holiday season – to support local small businesses. Sturgeon Bay holiday shopping guides will be available starting Nov. 16 at the Destination Sturgeon Bay welcome center, 36 S. 3rd Ave. In the guides, shoppers will find details about specials and events that will be taking place in November and December around the city.
Thanksgiving Meal Served Nov. 24
The Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church will host the 43rd Sturgeon Bay Area Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24, 4:30 pm. All those who would like to gather to share a meal are invited to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Those who prefer to dine at home may reserve a take-out meal, and meal delivery is also available.
Educational Program for Caregivers
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Lakeshore is presenting Mindful Conversations, a relaxed event to share general information with caregivers and others who want to know more about dementia and other memory impairments. It will take place Nov. 17, 10:30-11:30 am, at the Algoma Public Library, 406 Fremont St.
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
Ron Kane is Volunteer of the Year
The Sister Bay Advancement Association (SBAA) has awarded the 2022 Sister Bay Volunteer of the Year award to Ron Kane. For more than 40 years, Kane has been active in government and tourism-related efforts in the village. He has served on the Sister Bay Historical Society’s board and volunteered at its weekly farmers market. He devoted 30 years to helping grow the SBAA as a board member and through several terms as president, when he ran the Door County Festival of Fine Arts and participated in all of the village’s festivals and events. Currently, Kane is a member of the Sister Bay Plan Commission and the Sister Bay Visitor Center staff.
First Female Pastor Arrives at Hope United Church of Christ
Carol Reynolds worked in book publishing for two decades, and every few years during these two decades, she would experience a kind of existential crisis, feeling as though she was supposed to be in a role that helped people more directly. “It feels like nothing I do matters,” she recalled...
$27,000 Awarded at October Giving Circle
During their October giving event, the members of 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) of Door County awarded funds to three local nonprofits. In four years, the giving circle has grown to 375 giver members and has awarded more than $360,000 to 44 Door County nonprofit organizations. Door County Secret Santa,...
Checking Carbon-Monoxide Detectors
As temperatures drop, Door County Public Health reminds residents to take action to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning by putting new batteries in carbon-monoxide detectors. “We tend to see more carbon-monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Eric Krawczyk, health officer for Door County Public Health. “Now is the time for Door County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon-monoxide detectors are in good working order.”
