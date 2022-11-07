Door County has enough courses for tourists to make golf the highlight of their trip, but has the county become a true golf destination?. “I think it is still a work in progress,” said Jason Daubner, general manager of Peninsula State Park Golf Course. He said that in order to consider the peninsula a significant golf destination, he would have to compare it to other well-known destinations. Those include the plentiful concentration of courses with big-name designers in budget-friendly destinations such as northern Michigan, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the South or Myrtle Beach, or higher-end locales such as Pinehurst or California’s Monterey peninsula.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO