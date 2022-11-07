Read full article on original website
Readers’ comments: November 11, 2022
Today, November 11, is Veterans Day. It represents a time for Americans to come together to celebrate and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of everyone who has served. The holiday began in 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as Armistice Day to memorialize the end of World War I and to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service.
Police Blotter: November 11, 2022
At 4 p.m. the Claremont Police Department received a call about a burglary in progress in the parking lot at Claremont City Hall, 207 Harvard Ave. A female victim was backing her car out of parking space when police say a woman tried to distract her by saying over and over “look at your car.” Allegedly that is when a second suspect reached into the car and stole $200 in cash and a checkbook from the victim’s purse. The woman was unable to identify either suspect.
Incumbents Leano, Stark reelected; Reece looks likely to win
On an Election Night when the nation was evenly divided, voters in Claremont appear to have chosen consistency by reelecting all three sitting council members. By 4:23 p.m. Thursday council member Jennifer Stark had claimed 74.4% of the votes in District 3, a full 48 percentage points ahead of her opponent, Maura Carter, who ran a very subtle campaign. The race in District 4 had tightened somewhat on Wednesday, but with 58% of the vote Mayor Jed Leano holds an insurmountable 16 percentage point lead over his challenger, Aundré Johnson. The vote tally in that race stood at 1,106 to 809. Meanwhile, in his race with Peter Yao, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Reece held at 54.3%, while Yao was at 45.7% by a full percentage point. Reece led by 127 votes, 808 to 681.
City releases second version of housing element
Last week Claremont released an update of the state required framework which details its plan for future development in the city. On November 2, Claremont’s planning staff published the second draft of the city’s sixth cycle housing element, including both an interactive and a PDF version of the opportunity site map, which pinpoints locations in the city where future housing might be built.
Art and Bodega brings good vibes to Packing House
The Claremont Packing House recently welcomed a tiny new tenant that is a throwback of sorts: the 48-square-foot kiosk Art and Bodega. The reimagined newsstand concept is the creation of graphic designer and Upland resident Rebecca Ustrell, who’s also the founder and creative director of the nonprofit publishing group, Curious Publishing. She along with her husband, store manager Sam Signer, hold down the fort Wednesday through Sunday.
Update: Reelection of council incumbents all but assured, Measure CT will likely pass
On an Election Night when the nation was evenly divided, voters in Claremont appear to have overwhelmingly reelected two incumbent council members, while a third held onto a small but comfortable lead. Update: As of 3:35 a.m. today, Council member Jennifer Stark had an all but insurmountable lead over her...
Claremont honors its veterans
Public officials and veterans, including Assistant City Manger Jamie Earl, left, City Manager Adam Pirrie, council member Corey Calaycay, council member Jennifer Stark, Rudy Recinos, Ira Kwatcher, and Dave Mushinskie salute the American flag during a Veteran’s Day observance Friday at Memorial Park. Key note speaker Recinos shared his personal story of immigrating to the United States and realizing his dream to serve in the military. During a deployment to Afghanistan he was severely injured by a roadside bomb that took the lives of several of his fellow soldiers. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
Drive-thru Covid/flu shot clinic at PVHMC
On Saturday, November 12, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N. Garey Ave., will host a free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic in its northwest parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is asked to enter off Willow Street. Flu shots will be offered to anyone 6...
Obituary: Dr. John H. Mertens
Longtime Claremont dentist, loving husband, father. Dr. John Mertens, a longtime Claremont resident, died peacefully on Monday, October 17, surrounded by family. He was 81. John was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 29, 1941, the oldest of two children, to Armand and Marion Mertens. He spent his very happy childhood exploring the neighborhoods of Detroit, often with his best friend of 70 years, Doug Francis. His family moved to California in 1959, and he graduated from Chaffey High School that same year.
CLASP to honor Teddie Warner
On Sunday, November 13, Claremont After School Programs will celebrate 17 years of service to Claremont Unified School District students with a special reception at Claremont Graduate University’s President’s House, 709 Harvard Ave., Claremont, from 2 to 4 p.m. Teddie Warner, who helped found CLASP in 2005, will...
New coach energizes CHS boys water polo team
The success achieved within a team’s season can be attributed to numerous factors. But if there’s one reason why the Claremont High School boys’ water polo team had a standout 2022 campaign, it was thanks in part to the program’s new head coach: Gary Cheever. On...
High school sports roundup: November 11, 2022
On Thursday, November 3, Claremont sunk Chaparral, 18-8, at home in the second round of the Division III CIF-Southern Section Boys’ water polo tournament. The team started the tournament with a first-round bye. But, the boys’ season came to an abrupt close in the quarterfinal round against Irvine on...
Webb names new assistant head of schools
After a national search, last week The Webb Schools named alumni Michael Hoe as assistant head of schools effective July 2023. Hoe will oversee daily operations, including academics, faculty, residential life, student advising, student activities, athletics, and student discipline at The Webb Schools, which encompass Webb School of California, Vivian Webb School, and the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology.
Obituary: John William “Bloomie” Blumenfeld
U.S. Army veteran, ‘force to be reckoned with’. John William “Bloomie” Blumenfeld died November 17, 2021, in Bullhead City, Arizona, with his wife Patricia at his bedside. He was 64 years old. John grew up in Claremont and attended Sycamore Elementary, El Roble Intermediate, and Claremont High...
