On an Election Night when the nation was evenly divided, voters in Claremont appear to have chosen consistency by reelecting all three sitting council members. By 4:23 p.m. Thursday council member Jennifer Stark had claimed 74.4% of the votes in District 3, a full 48 percentage points ahead of her opponent, Maura Carter, who ran a very subtle campaign. The race in District 4 had tightened somewhat on Wednesday, but with 58% of the vote Mayor Jed Leano holds an insurmountable 16 percentage point lead over his challenger, Aundré Johnson. The vote tally in that race stood at 1,106 to 809. Meanwhile, in his race with Peter Yao, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Reece held at 54.3%, while Yao was at 45.7% by a full percentage point. Reece led by 127 votes, 808 to 681.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO