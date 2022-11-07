Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. It was dumping heavy rain on parts of the Southeast, the National Hurricane Center said.Nicole is being blamed for at least four deaths in Florida.It had sustained winds of 35 mph early Friday.The rare November hurricane could bring as much as 8 inches of rain to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the center said. Flash and urban flooding could happen as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO