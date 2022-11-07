Read full article on original website
Nicole makes landfall as Category 1, downgraded to tropical storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since 1985, a hurricane has made landfall in the United States in the month of November. Nicole made landfall on Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 on Thursday around 3 a.m. It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Albany Herald
Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
Nicole strengthens to Category 1 hurricane with likely impacts in Georgia
ATLANTA — Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday evening as the storm made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. Hurricane Nicole is expected to have some impacts in Georgia by the end of the week. Nicole is the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November...
iheart.com
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
WALB 10
South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
Nicole moving through Georgia after killing at least 4 in Florida
Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. It was dumping heavy rain on parts of the Southeast, the National Hurricane Center said.Nicole is being blamed for at least four deaths in Florida.It had sustained winds of 35 mph early Friday.The rare November hurricane could bring as much as 8 inches of rain to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the center said. Flash and urban flooding could happen as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
WALB 10
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday. Albany Technical College will close at noon on Thursday and all afternoon classes will be canceled. Byne Christian School will be closing...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Lowcountry businesses, residents prepare for Nicole to make landfall
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Despite the potential impact from Nicole, some residents say they’re not worried at all. As Nicole prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State, storm preps are already getting underway. Officials have canceled events and even closed schools. But, folks on Hilton Head Island said it will be business […]
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WALB 10
Grant now providing colon cancer screenings across Georgia
Grant now providing colon cancer screenings across Georgia
WALB 10
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
