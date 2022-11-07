ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears

ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
CBS Minnesota

Nicole moving through Georgia after killing at least 4 in Florida

Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. It was dumping heavy rain on parts of the Southeast, the National Hurricane Center said.Nicole is being blamed for at least four deaths in Florida.It had sustained winds of 35 mph early Friday.The rare November hurricane could bring as much as 8 inches of rain to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the center said. Flash and urban flooding could happen as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through...
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Grant now providing colon cancer screenings across Georgia

Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. Flu cases surging across Ga. The uptick is causing more stress on southwest Georgia hospitals. Second annual ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ contest raising awareness about breast cancer. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT. Second annual ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ contest raising...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy