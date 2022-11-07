ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Citrus County Chronicle

Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated...
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustration over play time hastens Tillery's Chargers' exit

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jerry Tillery was already expected to be in his last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason. It turns out the exit happened sooner. Tillery hit the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday after...

