ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

• David W. Logan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim/frame obsyring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Knott County Men Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

Two men out of Knott County are now facing drug trafficking charges. 42-year-old Brandy Slone, of Pippa Passes, and 57-year-old Raymond Risner, of Hindman, were charged in Pikevlle federal court last week. Slone stands accused of distributing meth and felon in possession of a handgun. The Kentucky State Police and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
harlanenterprise.net

Election brings news faces to several Harlan County offices

The General Election on Tuesday saw some new faces prevailing in Harlan County, with a new Harlan County Sheriff and a new Harlan County Clerk getting set to take office in the new year. In possibly the biggest upset of the night, Ashley Sullivan will take over as Harlan County...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

LCHS on lockdown following reports of man with gun

LOUISA — Lawrence County High School was on lockdown Thursday following a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a weapon. Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said in a release that at approximately 7:50 a.m. Thursday, school officials were contacted by local police officers to enter into a lockdown due to a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a large rifle down Lick Creek Road, which runs from the intersection near Dollar General to Louisa Middle School and approximately parallel to Rt. 2565.
LOUISA, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse Report: Civil lawsuits

• Margaret Halcomb vs. Kenneth Halcomb — dissolution of marriage. • Faren Sturgill vs. John David Sergent — dissolution of marriage. • Yvonne Roseanna Wells vs. Cecil Aubrey Bailey — dissolution of marriage. • Matt Lankford vs. Courtney Langford, et al. — dissolution of marriage. •...
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Hundreds of pills, meth, heroin/fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville man faces several charges following a traffic stop last Tuesday during which a litany of illegal substances were discovered in the vehicle. The Chapmanville Police Department reports that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Patrolman D.M. Christian, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt, and Sgt. E.C. Ferrell...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Kingsport Times-News

More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy