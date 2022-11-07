LOUISA — Lawrence County High School was on lockdown Thursday following a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a weapon. Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said in a release that at approximately 7:50 a.m. Thursday, school officials were contacted by local police officers to enter into a lockdown due to a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a large rifle down Lick Creek Road, which runs from the intersection near Dollar General to Louisa Middle School and approximately parallel to Rt. 2565.

LOUISA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO