Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• David W. Logan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim/frame obsyring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
q95fm.net
Two Knott County Men Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Knott County are now facing drug trafficking charges. 42-year-old Brandy Slone, of Pippa Passes, and 57-year-old Raymond Risner, of Hindman, were charged in Pikevlle federal court last week. Slone stands accused of distributing meth and felon in possession of a handgun. The Kentucky State Police and...
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
wymt.com
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
harlanenterprise.net
Election brings news faces to several Harlan County offices
The General Election on Tuesday saw some new faces prevailing in Harlan County, with a new Harlan County Sheriff and a new Harlan County Clerk getting set to take office in the new year. In possibly the biggest upset of the night, Ashley Sullivan will take over as Harlan County...
thebigsandynews.com
LCHS on lockdown following reports of man with gun
LOUISA — Lawrence County High School was on lockdown Thursday following a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a weapon. Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said in a release that at approximately 7:50 a.m. Thursday, school officials were contacted by local police officers to enter into a lockdown due to a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a large rifle down Lick Creek Road, which runs from the intersection near Dollar General to Louisa Middle School and approximately parallel to Rt. 2565.
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse Report: Civil lawsuits
• Margaret Halcomb vs. Kenneth Halcomb — dissolution of marriage. • Faren Sturgill vs. John David Sergent — dissolution of marriage. • Yvonne Roseanna Wells vs. Cecil Aubrey Bailey — dissolution of marriage. • Matt Lankford vs. Courtney Langford, et al. — dissolution of marriage. •...
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
lootpress.com
Hundreds of pills, meth, heroin/fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville man faces several charges following a traffic stop last Tuesday during which a litany of illegal substances were discovered in the vehicle. The Chapmanville Police Department reports that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Patrolman D.M. Christian, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt, and Sgt. E.C. Ferrell...
Kingsport Times-News
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests
WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
Comments / 0