WBOY
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
WBOY
Toussaint’s 18 helps WVU pounce on Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Six straight for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-0) extended its Backyard Brawl winning streak to six games after beating Pitt (1-1) 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers were led by its newest faces, especially guard Joe Toussaint, who notched 18 points. WVU started hot,...
WBOY
West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
WBOY
WVU, Pitt to write 189th chapter of hoops Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — A lot has changed since Feb. 20, 1904. In one week, Theodore Roosevelt would be sworn in for his second term as the President of the United States. The electrical plug was yet to be patented, and the Haydn Quartet dominated pop culture as one of the leading recording groups in the nation.
WBOY
Butts inks three signees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts has announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. Joining the Mountaineers are Julia Brown (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania), Jurnee Lane (LaVergne, Tennessee), and Jayden McDonnell (Northport, New York). “As a whole, this class has strengths that complement...
WBOY
Greene’s “toolset” gives WVU a needed spark
He runs, he throws and he catches -- WVU wants to find ways to find the dynamic quarterback. After WVU’s loss to TCU, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed they need to find ways to use Garrett Greene’s versatility. Greene has thrown for 103...
WBOY
WVU smothers USC Upstate to tip off Plitzuweit era
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The hay is in the barn. West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit repeated those words to herself in the hour before her first-ever game as the Mountaineer head coach. That mantra worked, as WVU took an 81-31 victory over USC Upstate to start the next chapter of Mountaineer women’s hoops.
WBOY
Mountaineers travel to Mid-Atlantic Regional
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team travels to State College, Pennsylvania, to compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Nov. 11. This year’s championship is hosted by Penn State University at Blue and White Golf Course. The women’s 6k race is set to begin...
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
WBOY
No. 2 Kentucky’s shutout knocks WVU out of SBC Tournament
Mountaineers on outside looking in as they await NCAA Tournament fate. West Virginia men’s soccer was eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday after No. 2 Kentucky shut the Mountaineers out 3-0 at the Wildcats’ Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The unbeaten Wildcats (14-0-5) put...
WBOY
Mathis brings valued leadership in his return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the past two games due to an elbow injury, redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis will return as WVU’s starter vs. Oklahoma. In Mathis’ two-week absence, CJ Donaldson made his first career start against TCU. Unfortunately, that was the last game of Donaldson’s true freshman campaign, as he is out for the remainder of the season after a lower-leg surgery last week.
WBOY
Tre Mitchell returns to form with very limited practice time with his new team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior forward Tre Mitchell had yet to play inside the WVU Coliseum prior to Monday’s regular-season opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Mitchell, a transfer from Big 12 foe Texas, didn’t suit up for the Longhorns in their annual trip to Morgantown during the 2021-22 season. After exchanging his burnt orange for Old Gold and Blue, Mitchell was sidelined for much of the preseason due to a foot injury, and experienced both of West Virginia’s tune-up games from the bench.
WBOY
WVU wrestling signs Pennsylvania state champion
The West Virginia University wrestling team has signed Ty Watters to a National Letter of Intent, as announced by fifth-year coach Tim Flynn on Wednesday morning. “I think Ty is everything that we are looking for,” coach Flynn explained. “He’s a great kid, great wrestler, and we really enjoy his personality. Any time that we can sign a top-three guy at his weight in the country is a big thing for our program.”
WBOY
Izzo-Brown adds eight signees
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of eight student-athletes for the 2023 calendar year. Joining the Mountaineers are Mila Erceg (Weston, Florida), Isabella Flanigan (Morgantown, West Virginia), Nyema Ingleton (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Gabby Lamparty (Canfield, Ohio), Abbey Olexa (Pine Beach, New Jersey), Jacey Rase (Troutman, North Carolina), Olivia Shertzer (Lititz, Pennsylvania) and Jordyn Wilson (Olathe, Kansas).
WBOY
Plitzuweit inks two on National Signing Day
West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023-24 season, as Grace Grocholski (North Prairie, Wis./Kettle Moraine High School) and Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson High School) have signed National Letters of Intent. Grace “GG” Grocholski | North Prairie, Wisconsin | Kettle...
