Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA on Friday for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games. Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12.
Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two years after it first invested in women's golf, Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million, making it equal to the men's prize fund and the seventh-highest in all of women's golf.
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years on Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment.
