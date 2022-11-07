Read full article on original website
Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration and powwow held by the Comanche Indians Veterans Association. The event honored was on the Numu Pukutsi’s, a Comanche soldier who stands his ground and fights. The title...
Children United of Southwest Oklahoma to host walk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children United Southwest Oklahoma is still working to raise funds to build an all inclusive playground for children at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. They will host a walk Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park starting at 10 a.m. There will be free food, drinks, and music,...
Macarthur and Ike cheer make state title run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two state cheer titles up for grabs in Oklahoma, Competitive and Game Day. Game Day was introduced last year as a sanctioned event and this is Eisenhower’s fifth straight year to compete. Last year they didn’t make the top 6. Their captain says...
Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their shoes. Basic Trainees normally spend their days isolated from the world to focus on their training. But today some of them got to spend time with some Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
77th Army Band prepares for Veterans Day Concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band is getting ready for a special Veteran’s Day performance. They held a rehearsal for the upcoming concert today. The “Salute to Veterans Concert” will see them take the stage with members of local high school choruses to play patriotic pieces to pay respects for the men and women who served.
Two local Pom team make state final
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two LPS high schools, Lawton and Eisenhower Pom teams have clinched the state finals for the first time in their schools history, since the OSSAA added the event. The Lawton High Highsteppers have been around since 1967. Teagan Newton, the head coach for the Highsteppers is...
Duncan holds quarterly cemetery clean up
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - When you go to visit a loved one who passed away, the last thing you want to worry about is trash near their gravesite. That’s why staff with the City of Duncan visited the Municipal Cemetery and did everything they could to clean up the area.
Williow Park resident starts library to spread her love of reading
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With hopes to provide more activities for her peers, one resident in the Willow Park nursing home started a library. 7news Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with Willow Park resident Cynthia Gutzwiller, who told him more about why she chose to share her love of reading with her fellow residents.
Lawton to name City Hall ‘Wayne Gilley Auditorium’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s a beautiful day in Southwest Oklahoma,” said Mayor William Wayne Gilley. Mayor William Wayne Gilley’s catchphrase still lingers around Lawton and people want to make sure he’s remembered. That’s why a recent City Council meeting proposal will dedicate City Hall’s auditorium to Mayor Giley.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Comanche Happenings with the Chairman
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re covering Comanche Happenings, or Numu Nahapu as it’s known in the Comanche language. It’s the same segment you’ve grown to count on with the Comanche Nation Chairman.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 77th Army Band performance
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Veterans Day, the Fort Sill 77th Army band will be performing at the McMahon Auditorium this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison at Fort Sill, and Specialist Brittany Simmons, with the 77th Army Band, about the upcoming performance.
Veterans center kicks off celebrations for Veteran’s Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans day celebrations started Thursday at the Lawton-Ft. Sill Veterans Center. This is an annual event put on to promote unity and let veterans know they haven’t been forgotten. Administrators for the center say if it wasn’t for those veterans we wouldn’t have the freedoms...
Mike Woods remains Cotton County District 1 Commissioner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Cotton County also went to the polls to decide on a County Comissioner. Mike Woods and Edward Eschitti faced off in the race for Comissioner District 1 seat and Woods secured a majority 66 percent of the vote. 7News Reporter Darrell Brown spoke with...
Freedom Elementary students host annual Veterans Day parade
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- To honor and celebrate those who served and are currently serving, Freedom Elementary held its annual Veterans Day parade on Wednesday. The parade took place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning at the Polo Field on Gruber Rd, and ending at the Freedom Elementary parking lot.
WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
2022 General Election results for Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!. Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
