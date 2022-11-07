ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I made 3-ingredient bagels in my air fryer, and I couldn't believe how easy it was

By Chelsea Davis
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlhXp_0j1owkNe00
I made bagels in my air fryer.

Chelsea Davis

  • I found a super easy method for making bagels in my air fryer , and I had to try it out.
  • The recipe only calls for three basic ingredients , plus toppings, and takes less than 45 minutes.
  • You can top them with anything you want, making the bagels easily customizable.
I found an air-fryer recipe for bagels that only uses a few simple ingredients.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEkEu_0j1owkNe00
I had no idea making bagels could be this simple.

Chelsea Davis

A recipe on Best Recipe Box uses Greek yogurt as the base for bagel dough, and I wanted to try it out.

The blogger writes, "There's really no secret to these bagels," and it's true. The recipe is straightforward and simple.

Unlike the traditional, more laborious method of boiling and baking bagels , this recipe only takes about 30 minutes of prep and 12 minutes of cooking time in the air fryer, with minimal cleanup.

The trick is using a thick Greek yogurt for the base.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InO4K_0j1owkNe00
I used Fage Total 0% Greek yogurt for the recipe.

Chelsea Davis

The blogger recommended using thick Greek yogurt as the base of the soft, sticky dough.

I used Fage Total 0% Greek yogurt and ended up loving the texture.

Bringing the dough together was the majority of the prep work.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPkyw_0j1owkNe00
The dough only calls for flour and yogurt.

Chelsea Davis

To make the dough, all I needed to do was knead equal parts yogurt and self-rising flour for 30 seconds until it formed a ball.

I had to be patient when I was forming the bagel shapes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQt5W_0j1owkNe00
It wasn't easy to make uniform shapes.

Chelsea Davis

To form the bagels, I simply rolled 1/4 of the dough into a ball. Then with floured fingers, I poked a hole through the dough ball and gently stretched until there was about a 1-inch-wide opening.

This process required a little patience, but the bagels don't have to look perfect to turn out well.

Once the bagels were formed, I let them rest and rise for 15 minutes.

The fun part is choosing what toppings to use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HEGp_0j1owkNe00
I made two sweet and two savory bagels.

Chesleas Davis

After the bagels rested, I brushed them with an egg wash and sprinkled them with my toppings.

Toppings are optional, but the blogger suggested sesame seeds, premixed bagel seasonings, poppy seeds, cheddar cheese, and sliced jalapeños.

I opted for two different toppings — I made half with cinnamon sugar and half with everything seasoning.

When cooking, make sure not to overcrowd the air-fryer basket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqQoM_0j1owkNe00
Giving the bagels space to rise and spread is important.

Chelsea Davis

It's important to give the bagels room to expand, so I cooked my bagels in two separate baskets.

After preheating the air fryer , I sprayed the baskets with oil and cooked the bagels at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes.

They came out golden and ready to eat.

These bagels were simple to make and surprisingly good.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foGR5_0j1owkNe00
I never thought air-fryer bagels could be so good.

Chelsea Davis

The bagels were a perfect size and had a soft, moist texture on the inside. They weren't too dense, and the outside wasn't tough or too chewy either.

They were tasty, hearty bagels on their own, but they also made the perfect base for cream cheese , butter, or jam.

I'll definitely make them again.

Want to make this air fryer recipe and more yourself? We've tested 7 air fryers and here are a few of our favorites:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Delish

McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face

Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
AOL Corp

6 things in your freezer you should throw away

A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
shefinds

3 Protein-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Morning To Build Muscle And Lose Fat

If you’re trying to slim down, you may be focused on eating as few calories as possible. However, providing your body with the food it needs to thrive is essential. Protein, especially should always be a priority in your diet. This macronutrient plays a major role in your overall health, and it’s particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight and build muscle. Luckily, starting your day with a hearty helping of protein can be easy when you educate yourself on the healthiest breakfast foods to choose from.
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Insider

Insider

659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy