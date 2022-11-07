I made 3-ingredient bagels in my air fryer, and I couldn't believe how easy it was

I made bagels in my air fryer. Chelsea Davis

I found a super easy method for making bagels in my air fryer , and I had to try it out.

The recipe only calls for three basic ingredients , plus toppings, and takes less than 45 minutes.

You can top them with anything you want, making the bagels easily customizable.

I had no idea making bagels could be this simple. Chelsea Davis

I found an air-fryer recipe for bagels that only uses a few simple ingredients.

A recipe on Best Recipe Box uses Greek yogurt as the base for bagel dough, and I wanted to try it out.

The blogger writes, "There's really no secret to these bagels," and it's true. The recipe is straightforward and simple.

Unlike the traditional, more laborious method of boiling and baking bagels , this recipe only takes about 30 minutes of prep and 12 minutes of cooking time in the air fryer, with minimal cleanup.

I used Fage Total 0% Greek yogurt for the recipe. Chelsea Davis

The trick is using a thick Greek yogurt for the base.

The blogger recommended using thick Greek yogurt as the base of the soft, sticky dough.

I used Fage Total 0% Greek yogurt and ended up loving the texture.

The dough only calls for flour and yogurt. Chelsea Davis

Bringing the dough together was the majority of the prep work.

To make the dough, all I needed to do was knead equal parts yogurt and self-rising flour for 30 seconds until it formed a ball.

It wasn't easy to make uniform shapes. Chelsea Davis

I had to be patient when I was forming the bagel shapes.

To form the bagels, I simply rolled 1/4 of the dough into a ball. Then with floured fingers, I poked a hole through the dough ball and gently stretched until there was about a 1-inch-wide opening.

This process required a little patience, but the bagels don't have to look perfect to turn out well.

Once the bagels were formed, I let them rest and rise for 15 minutes.

I made two sweet and two savory bagels. Chesleas Davis

The fun part is choosing what toppings to use.

After the bagels rested, I brushed them with an egg wash and sprinkled them with my toppings.

Toppings are optional, but the blogger suggested sesame seeds, premixed bagel seasonings, poppy seeds, cheddar cheese, and sliced jalapeños.

I opted for two different toppings — I made half with cinnamon sugar and half with everything seasoning.

Giving the bagels space to rise and spread is important. Chelsea Davis

When cooking, make sure not to overcrowd the air-fryer basket.

It's important to give the bagels room to expand, so I cooked my bagels in two separate baskets.

After preheating the air fryer , I sprayed the baskets with oil and cooked the bagels at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes.

They came out golden and ready to eat.

I never thought air-fryer bagels could be so good. Chelsea Davis

These bagels were simple to make and surprisingly good.

The bagels were a perfect size and had a soft, moist texture on the inside. They weren't too dense, and the outside wasn't tough or too chewy either.

They were tasty, hearty bagels on their own, but they also made the perfect base for cream cheese , butter, or jam.

I'll definitely make them again.

