ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

A University of Kentucky student seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs told police she has 'lots of money' and gets 'special treatment'

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zP4DR_0j1owjUv00

General view of the Main Building on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

  • A University of Kentucky student seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs at Black students was arrested.
  • Sophia Rosing, 22, told police that she has "lots of money" and gets "special treatment," an arrest report says.
  • Rosing was arrested on charges including fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault on a police officer.

A University of Kentucky student seen in a now-viral video hurling racial slurs as she allegedly attacked two Black students boasted to police that she has "lots of money" and gets "special treatment," according to police records.

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested by University of Kentucky police on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, assault, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct shortly after the early Sunday incident on campus.

Videos posted to social media show Rosing — a senior who is white — repeatedly shout a racial slur during a physical altercation with two Black students, including a student employee, at the college's Boyd Hall.

An officer who responded to the 1 a.m. incident said in an arrest report that when he arrived he observed "a very intoxicated" Rosing in a corner "repeating" the N-word "to a group of Black females."

Rosing was taken into custody and when she was removed from the area "she continued to repeat the same word," the report says. She then "stated that she has lots of money and get [sic] special treatment," according to the arrest report.

When the arresting officer told Rosing to sit back in a chair, she "kicked" him and "bit" his hand, the report says.

The police report does not identify the arrestee as Rosing, but a school spokeswoman confirmed the person is Rosing.

Records show that Rosing was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $10,000. As of Monday morning, she remained in custody.

University of Kentucky spokeswoman Whitney Siddiqi told Insider on Monday that a "review" of Rosing's "conduct is underway" as backlash grows against the student.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a statement about the incident: "We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority."

The freshman student worker involved in the altercation "acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion," Capilouto said.

The college will "fully investigate" the caught-on-camera incident, Capilouto added, describing it as "painful and ugly."

The student worker involved said in a Facebook video that she had been working as a desk clerk in Boyd Hall before the incident.

"She did not have a phone with her, she didn't have an ID card," the freshman said as she explained how she tried to prevent Rosing from entering the elevator and alerted the resident advisor.

"I tried to gently move her to the side," the student said, adding that Rosing called her a racial slur and "bit me along my arm" and "punched" her in the face.

Rosing "kicked me in my stomach" and "bit my friend as well," said the student.

"She kept saying things like 'do my chores. It's not my fault that you're Black. It's not my fault that you're ugly, you're fucking ugly and Black,'" said the student. "This girl was just continuously berating me, not only with her words, but with her hands and her body and just hurting me."

The incident has caused Rosing to be dropped from a college marketing program she participated in with College Fashionista and Dillard's called Dillard's Campus Collective.

"We vehemently denounce this abhorrent behavior and do not condone racism or hate in any form. We unapologetically stand in support of BIPOC communities and affirm that Black lives matter. Full stop," College Fashionista posted on its Instagram account on Sunday as it was announced that Rosing "was removed from the College Fashionista community effective immediately."

Rosing had been involved in the program since August, College Fashionista's parent company, Her Campus Media, told Insider.

The viral video marks the second recent high-profile racist incident at the school. In 2020, a Kentucky fan at a basketball game used the same racist slur against a Tennessee fan. The Kentucky fan — who was not a student — later apologized and was banned from buying tickets to games for life.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 31

May George
4d ago

she's a rich , entitled, girl. disrespectful. needs a consequence. work in homeless shelter or soup kitchen.

Reply
19
John Batte
4d ago

It is rich how a single drunken spoiled rich kid gets nationwide coverage and it is laid out as normal south, but this is completely out of norm, and so is giving a rich kid in a drunken rant nationwide coverage. Ask yourself, if it was a black woman drunk using the same slurs would it have been even local news?

Reply(4)
9
AP_001149.0facd0e6f6034af7a2fe646f7b2d0165.2119
4d ago

The communist left want to make sure they get this message out,this is the tenth article I read about it on this communist left APP, you would never see the opposite it’s not their narrative !

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Univ. of Kentucky bans ex-student after alleged "racist assault"

Lexington, Ky. — A White University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school.Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at the university following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to reenroll, university President Eli Capilouto said in a message to the UK community Wednesday. The school's investigation continues. Rosing had been set to graduate in May. She will seek help for the issues she has, her attorney, Fred Peters, said Tuesday. Campus police charged Rosing with first and second offenses of alcohol...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
LEXINGTON, KY
yr.media

Opinion: U of Kentucky Can’t Keep This Up

A University of Kentucky student, who seemed to be intoxicated, was arrested early Sunday due to uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting two Black students, among other things, in an on-campus dorm. It was captured on video that went viral. While she was arrested, I still worry about the overall standard at the university when it comes to diversity and inclusion.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY
Insider

Insider

659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy