PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO