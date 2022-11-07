Read full article on original website
Hakuna Matata
4d ago
Sounds like a crackhead move. Pretty sad. Thank you for your service and may you forever rest in peace Sir.
Arizona Man Allegedly Mutilated Eldery Air Force Veteran Roommate With Chainsaw He Later Pawned
Human remains were found in the blades of a chainsaw 58-year-old Thomas Wallace sold to a pawnshop for $50 after he allegedly murdered his 80-year-old roommate. An Arizona man who allegedly killed his 80-year-old roommate later sold the chainsaw police suspect he used to dismember his victim to a pawnshop, authorities said.
AZFamily
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release edited videos of alleged excessive force arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police released edited body-cam video on Thursday of two officers arresting a man who fired gunshots at their patrol car last month, which has been criticized as excessive force. New surveillance video shows the two officers leaving a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Oct. 27 and 38-year-old Harry Denman starting to talk to them just outside the front doors.
AZFamily
Suspect attacked man, woman at home after running from deadly shooting scene, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a man attacked two people inside a home after he took off from a deadly shooting scene on Wednesday. According to court documents, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr. ran from the Casa Del Sol apartments near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue around 2:30 p.m. shortly after the gunshots. When police arrived at the complex, they found a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl shot. They were both taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is still in critical condition, police said on Thursday. Their names have not been released.
AZFamily
Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. 2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Roughly 400K ballots left to...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Pulling Out Gun At Phoenix School, Stopped By Police Officer
Phoenix police recently released body-camera video that shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a. Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs, 29-year-old, has been accused of pulling a gun out on school property with a child only a few feet away. On Sept. 22, in the released video, Featchurs is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near Seventh Avenue and Peoria. An officer responds quickly and grabs the woman, preventing her from firing the weapon.
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
West Valley View
Nine individuals indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering
Back on Sept. 28, a grand jury in Phoenix returned a 34-count indictment against nine individuals for drug trafficking and money laundering. A 2021 investigation revealed that Martinez-Aviles, M.D.; Porras-Ochoa; Ochoa; Moore; Quijada; Thomas and Pimentel each conspired to distribute oxycodone knowingly and intentionally, and to distribute promethazine-codeine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
AZFamily
Police arrest two men after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon left two people hospitalized in Chandler. Police say after the shooting, the two men also assaulted another homeowner. Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to Casa Del Sol apartment...
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
