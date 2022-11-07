Read full article on original website
These 5 used vehicles are worth more than they were 3 years ago
The 2019 Porsche 911 and Jeep Wrangler are worth more today than when they were due as used car depreciation hits 33% for five-year old vehicles.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Newt Gingrich, 'Fox & Friends' hosts on red wave failing to materialize: 'I was shocked'
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich responds to Republicans' midterm underperformance but praises success in Florida with Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video
A plane crashed into a metal radio antenna while the pilot was performing stunts for spectators at a festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina — see the video of the hit.
California mom, grandparents charged with torturing adopted 11-year-old girl to death
Leticia McCormack and her elderly parents were charged with torturing Arabella McCormack, 11, who was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
Minnesota elects first transgender state lawmaker
Minnesota voters elected Leigh Finke to the state's House of Representatives, making her the first transgender lawmaker to be elected in the state.
