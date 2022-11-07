CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO