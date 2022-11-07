ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.
Miami pulls away in second half to beat UNC Greensboro 79-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Jordan Miller scored 19 points and Miami pulled away in the second half to be UNC Greensboro 79-65 on Friday night. Miller sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for Miami (2-0), including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had...
Campbell facing steep odds against balanced NC State

NC State will look for another balanced performance when it hosts Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Five players scored in double figures for the Wolfpack (1-0) in a season-opening win over visiting Austin Peay on Monday. Terquavion Smith scored 26 points with five assists and three 3-pointers in a...
