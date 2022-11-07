Read full article on original website
BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives
The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD
Deal | Jlink E27QP4K 27-inch VA 165 Hz gaming monitor has almost everything for $270 USD. The G-Sync-enabled 27-inch Jlink gives the Dell S2721DGF a run for its money in a classic VA vs. IPS option. We've done all the usual measurements to show just exactly what the Jlink can offer and what it's missing.
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
Huawei MateBook 14s 2022 and Watch GT 3 SE debut in Europe
Accessory Alder Lake Business Laptop Smartwatch Ultrabook Touchscreen Wearable. Huawei has started to release the new MateBook 14s 2022 to the European market, starting with the UK. The laptop is a refresh of the original 14s powered by the 12th-gen Core i7-12700H. The OEM touts it as a remote work-ready...
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro joins its fragile predecessor on JerryRigEverything's Shelf of Shame
The ROG Phone 6 Pro launched with a markedly bulky chassis housing a generous 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and a whole load of cooling for its top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 18GB of RAM. All that lends an impression of solidity to the new Asus mobile flagship.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Imaging Limited Edition augments the flagship smartphone's 1-inch main camera with new screw-on filters and the case to match
Xiaomi touts its latest top-end smartphone as one for photography enthusiasts, what with the 12S Ultra's inaugural Leica-branded circular rear camera hump that revolves around a first-gen Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Now, the OEM has gone even further in pursuit of this clout for the Mi 11 Ultra's successor with a new Limited Edition.
GoPro HERO11 Black Mini released to retail following shipping delays
GoPro's HERO11 Black Mini missed its original release date of October 25, 2022; however, it has now made it to the (online) shelves just in time for the holidays. It is an action cam with a 27MP resolution rated for up to 5.3K HyperSmooth 5.0 video with an 8:7 aspect-ratio, just like its flagship counterpart; however, it has a rear-facing accessory mount in place of a touchscreen.
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
OPPO Find N2 backed to launch weighing no more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Foldable smartphones or phablets might be the future (according to Samsung, anyway); however, they are still saddled with the drawback of their typical total mass, easily outweighing their traditional candy-bar counterparts. This issue might seem unavoidable, given that the whole concept does after all involve 2 fully-equipped screen panels held together with an often component-heavy hinge.
First OLED Apple Studio Display monitor tipped to get a Quantum Dot Samsung screen
Samsung is preparing a Quantum Dot OLED display line that industry insiders claim is meant to supply Apple with 27-inch panels. Since that is the exact size of the current Apple Studio Display model, Samsung's A5 manufacturing line "main customer is expected to be Apple," and the line may be dedicated exclusively to Apple's future orders.
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
Apple fixes AirPods Pro 2 issue with Google Pixel smartphones and adds new Beats Studio Buds feature as part of wider audio product updates
Apple has released new firmware revisions for its audio products, including those sold under the Beats name. Specifically, Apple has updated the Beats Studio Buds, as well as the Powerbeats Pro and the Beats Fit Pro. Unfortunately, Apple does not share changelogs with any updates that it releases for its audio products but provides release notes in a support document.
Polar Ignite 3: Revamped smartwatch launches in multiple colours for US$329.95
Polar has announced the Ignite 3, a successor to the Ignite 2 that improves upon the outgoing smartwatch in many areas. Not only does the Ignite 3 have a more modern design, but Polar has also included an AMOLED display and a larger battery, among other changes. Polar has released...
Realme 10: MediaTek Helio G99-powered smartphone arrives with 50 MP camera and Super AMOLED display for US$230
Realme has introduced the Realme 10, the first device in the series of the same name. While Realme is expected to unveil the likes of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus later this month in China, the more entry-level has arrived globally. As expected, Realme has swapped Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Snapdragon 680 making way for the Helio G99.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights will launch in time for the holidays
Signify has announced the Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights to celebrate the festive season. The product features 250 mini smart LEDs set over a 20 m (~66 ft) cord. As with other Philips Hue products, you can control the smart lights via an app, where you can adjust settings such as the brightness of the lights and switch them on or off. You can also set a timer or schedule for the lights to automate them. Plus, you can choose your color or set a color gradient along the string.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
Desiknio X20 Pinion e-bike with 250 W Mahle motor and X20 smart Bluetooth unit launches
The 2023 Desiknio X20 Pinion e-bike has been announced in Europe. The premium electric bicycle uses a 250 W Mahle X20 Hub Motor, weighing 1.3 kg (~2.9 lbs), and a PAS sensor to monitor your pedalling; the engine can assist you at speeds up to 25 kph (~16 mph). The integrated 250 Wh battery is hidden inside the bike’s frame, providing up to 100 km (~62 miles) of assistance range. A full recharge of the battery takes two to three hours.
SwitchBot Blind Tilt solar-powered adapter can turn ordinary blinds into smart blinds with voice controls
The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The smart blinds adapter can be retrofitted to many standard blinds in just three steps; the company claims that the gadget is compatible with 99% of wand controls for horizontal blinds. You can then control your blinds in ten ways, such as with a timer or sunrise.
Raspberry Pi CEO teases new products and expects shortage of the popular single-board computer to end next year
Creative tinkerers who like to work with the versatile and usually pretty affordable Raspberry Pi products have been complaining about the very poor availability and the sometimes outrageous prices of the popular single-board computer for more than two years now. As of today, even the smallest 1GB configuration of the Raspberry Pi 4 is selling for more than US$100 on Amazon, but thanks to slowly recovering supply chains, this rather aggravating situation could finally come to an end.
