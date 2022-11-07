Signify has announced the Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights to celebrate the festive season. The product features 250 mini smart LEDs set over a 20 m (~66 ft) cord. As with other Philips Hue products, you can control the smart lights via an app, where you can adjust settings such as the brightness of the lights and switch them on or off. You can also set a timer or schedule for the lights to automate them. Plus, you can choose your color or set a color gradient along the string.

1 DAY AGO