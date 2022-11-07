Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
siouxlandnews.com
Yankton murder suspect found in Dixon County after shooting and killing girlfriend
YANKTON, S.D. — There are new details from prosecutors after a woman was murdered in Yankton, South Dakota on Nov. 7. Trevor Harrison, 36, of Yankton, was arrested in Dixon County, Neb. Monday morning, Nov. 8, after deputies found him hiding in a feedlot and determined he was wanted for murder in Yankton.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Judge increases bond in Laurel murder case
HARTINGTON - A Laurel man accused of murdering four people had his bond increased at his first hearing in Cedar County Court here Wednesday afternoon. Judge Douglas Luebbe had previously set bond for Jason A. Jones, 42, at $5 million but re-set the bond at no bond. Corey O’Brien of...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Man convicted of Pierce County murder escapes work release custody
LINCOLN, Neb. — A convicted murderer from Pierce County, Nebraska has escaped from a work-release facility in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer, 47, began serving a sentence of 13 years to life in 1993 after being found guilty of second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Niobrara man convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man previously convicted of murder is heading back to prison after being convicted on a federal firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 63-year-old Daniel John Denny, of Niobrara, was sentenced to 15 months in prison following his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Russell said the sentencing occurred on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln.
siouxlandnews.com
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen from Sioux City located
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that 17-year-old Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was located on Friday afternoon. Zack went missing on Tuesday from the 800 block of S Cornelia St.
kscj.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON
POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
siouxlandnews.com
NEW DETAILS: Court documents reveal new details about Leeds stabbing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Court documents are revealing new details about the suspect accused of stabbing a woman in Leeds. 37-year-old Faron Starr was taken into custody on Tuesday after being on the run since Monday. Starr has been charged with willful injury, 2nd-degree burglary, going armed with intent,...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
Comments / 0