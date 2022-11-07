ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating a robbery at convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
northeastnebraskanews.us

Judge increases bond in Laurel murder case

HARTINGTON - A Laurel man accused of murdering four people had his bond increased at his first hearing in Cedar County Court here Wednesday afternoon. Judge Douglas Luebbe had previously set bond for Jason A. Jones, 42, at $5 million but re-set the bond at no bond. Corey O’Brien of...
LAUREL, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Man convicted of Pierce County murder escapes work release custody

LINCOLN, Neb. — A convicted murderer from Pierce County, Nebraska has escaped from a work-release facility in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer, 47, began serving a sentence of 13 years to life in 1993 after being found guilty of second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Niobrara man convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man previously convicted of murder is heading back to prison after being convicted on a federal firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 63-year-old Daniel John Denny, of Niobrara, was sentenced to 15 months in prison following his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Russell said the sentencing occurred on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln.
NIOBRARA, NE
kscj.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

NEW DETAILS: Court documents reveal new details about Leeds stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Court documents are revealing new details about the suspect accused of stabbing a woman in Leeds. 37-year-old Faron Starr was taken into custody on Tuesday after being on the run since Monday. Starr has been charged with willful injury, 2nd-degree burglary, going armed with intent,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES

OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
HARRISBURG, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy