Wendy’s sales accelerated last quarter thanks to a combination of digital sales and better sales in the morning, the company said on Wednesday. U.S. same-store sales at the Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain rose 6.4% in the third quarter. Todd Penegor, the company’s CEO, said that the company kept its digital sales mix at about 10% during the period. He also said that sales during breakfast accelerated during the course of the period.

2 DAYS AGO