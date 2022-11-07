Read full article on original website
French Toast Sticks drove Wendy's sales last quarter
Wendy’s sales accelerated last quarter thanks to a combination of digital sales and better sales in the morning, the company said on Wednesday. U.S. same-store sales at the Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain rose 6.4% in the third quarter. Todd Penegor, the company’s CEO, said that the company kept its digital sales mix at about 10% during the period. He also said that sales during breakfast accelerated during the course of the period.
Chick-fil-A welcomes the holidays with the comeback of two seasonal favorites
Chick-fil-A is bringing back its iconic Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup to welcome the holiday season. Both limited-time menu items are making their return nationwide on Nov. 14 and will be available while supplies last. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A first introduced the Peppermint Chip Milkshake in 2008 and fans frequently...
Urban revival delivers a big win for catering
Online catering marketplace ezCater was already having a pretty good year. Then Labor Day passed, and business really picked up. “It was almost like we were shedding the pandemic from the way we behave, both as people and professionals,” said Chief Customer Care and Operations Officer Mike O’Hanlon.
CEO Mandy Shaw to depart from Blaze Pizza
Mandy Shaw is departing as CEO of Blaze Pizza, though it’s not clear when, sources within the company have confirmed. Rumors of Shaw’s departure from the Los Angeles-based chain have circulated this week, though the company through a spokesperson has denied any changes are afoot. Shaw did not respond to questions about the rumors.
Tip credit defeated in D.C. but survives in Portland, Me.
The tip credit rule went 1-for-2 at the ballot box Tuesday, falling in Washington, D.C., but surviving a tough challenge in Portland, Me. Voters in the nation’s capital decided overwhelmingly to phase out the tip credit at restaurants, saying yes to a ballot initiative that will raise the hourly wages of tipped workers to at least $16.10 over the next five years.
