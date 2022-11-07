ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Fire crews battle some 20 active forest fires in Southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews battled about 20 active fires in Southern West Virginia on Thursday in Kanawha, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties. West Virginia's capital started the day cloaked in smoke from not-too-distant fires. Even when winds cleared the air somewhat, forest fire dangers remained. Forestry crews had...
Early morning fire in Huntington damages two houses, three outbuildings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters said an investigation is underway after a fire spread and damaged two houses and three outbuildings. It happened about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of 10th Avenue and 23rd Street. Cell phone video shows the intensity of the fire as it spread....
Dispatchers: I-64 reopens following wreck near Washington Street West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report westbound traffic on Interstate 64 was affected Friday evening following a crash near the Washington Street West exit. Dispatchers said the interstate reopened about two hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car temporarily closed westbound lanes. No...
Crews respond to house fire in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said people were able to get out of the home, and...
Kanawha County residents react to brush fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple brush fires have kindled across West Virginia as dry weather and gusty winds pass through the region. The fires have residents near Alum Creek worrying for their safety. "I'm terrified," resident Deborah Baire Morgan said. Morgan has spent more than 60 years in Alum...
Crews respond to fire in Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said crews responded Thursday to a fully involved house fire on Skyview drive in Huntington. It was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Skyview Drive. No injuries reported at this time. It was unknown if anyone was in...
Kanawha County grand jury indicts five on murder charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five people were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kanawha County on murder charges. In the first case, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, whose body was found Aug. 30 on Lower Donnally Road in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Truck crashes into part of Walmart in South Point, Ohio

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — A pickup truck crashed into part of the Walmart in South Point, Ohio. The truck slammed through the doors near the food court entry where shopping carts are kept, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said. The incident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries...
Man accused in death of his grandfather arraigned in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — An arraignment in Ironton, Ohio, was conducted for a man charged with murder after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck on the back of the home. Kace Pleasant appeared in front of Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after being...
Charges dismissed against Huntington man charged with kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charges against a man charged with kidnapping in Cabell County have been dropped while the case continues to be investigated. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington was charged with felony kidnapping last week after a woman said he abducted her outside of a gas station on the city's West End.
Charleston's West Side getting $380,000 school project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced a $380,000 project for schools on Charleston's West Side on Wednesday. The project is called Communities in Schools, and it's been slowly expanding across the state since 2018. An initiative led by First Lady Cathy Justice, the project started with three schools and has since expanded to 195 schools in 36 West Virginia counties.
