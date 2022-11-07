Read full article on original website
Fire crews battle some 20 active forest fires in Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews battled about 20 active fires in Southern West Virginia on Thursday in Kanawha, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties. West Virginia's capital started the day cloaked in smoke from not-too-distant fires. Even when winds cleared the air somewhat, forest fire dangers remained. Forestry crews had...
City files motion seeking to close Huntington bar after recent shootings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington filed a motion in Cabell County Circuit Court on Thursday seeking to close a bar it said has been at the center of multiple recent shootings. The injunction filed against the operators of Premier Pub and Grill and the owner of...
Early morning fire in Huntington damages two houses, three outbuildings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters said an investigation is underway after a fire spread and damaged two houses and three outbuildings. It happened about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of 10th Avenue and 23rd Street. Cell phone video shows the intensity of the fire as it spread....
Cabell County deputies ask for public's help in larceny investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said is wanted in a larceny investigation. The incident happened Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Route 60, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Dispatchers: I-64 reopens following wreck near Washington Street West
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report westbound traffic on Interstate 64 was affected Friday evening following a crash near the Washington Street West exit. Dispatchers said the interstate reopened about two hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car temporarily closed westbound lanes. No...
Crews respond to house fire in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said people were able to get out of the home, and...
Kanawha County residents react to brush fires
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple brush fires have kindled across West Virginia as dry weather and gusty winds pass through the region. The fires have residents near Alum Creek worrying for their safety. "I'm terrified," resident Deborah Baire Morgan said. Morgan has spent more than 60 years in Alum...
Crews respond to fire in Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said crews responded Thursday to a fully involved house fire on Skyview drive in Huntington. It was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Skyview Drive. No injuries reported at this time. It was unknown if anyone was in...
Sheriff: Child rescued from Putnam fire dies from injuries; mother hospitalized
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:15 p.m. 11/10/22. A 3-year-old boy who was rescued along with his mother from a house fire in Putnam County has died, the sheriff said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton confirmed Thursday that the child who was rescued from the house fire in...
State police investigate death of pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln County. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland died after being stuck by a vehicle on Big Harts Road, according to a...
Kanawha County grand jury indicts five on murder charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five people were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kanawha County on murder charges. In the first case, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, whose body was found Aug. 30 on Lower Donnally Road in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Putnam County's fire and rescue service levy defeated after winning popular vote
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews in Putnam County will have to find another source of funding as a new fire and rescue service levy failed to pass in Tuesday's elections. It would have replaced the county's current fire service fee. The levy was intended to help the county's...
Dispatchers: Woman taken to hospital after she was found in the road in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was found laying in a roadway in Lincoln County, dispatchers said. The woman was found in the roadway along McClellan Highway near Harts about 2:15 p.m., according to Lincoln County dispatchers. She was taken...
Truck crashes into part of Walmart in South Point, Ohio
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WCHS) — A pickup truck crashed into part of the Walmart in South Point, Ohio. The truck slammed through the doors near the food court entry where shopping carts are kept, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said. The incident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries...
Charge upgraded to murder for man accused in fatal shooting of restaurant employee
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charges have been upgraded to murder against a man in Huntington who is accused of shooting a restaurant worker after the man who was hospitalized died from his injuries. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington had been charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm during...
Man accused in death of his grandfather arraigned in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — An arraignment in Ironton, Ohio, was conducted for a man charged with murder after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck on the back of the home. Kace Pleasant appeared in front of Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after being...
Huntington group rallies for Gold Star Memorial at Ritter Park's Memorial Arch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This is the first Veterans Day celebration since the passing of West Virginia's own hero, Woody Williams. The last surviving World War Two recipient of the Medal of Honor died last June at the age of 98. Williams made it his life's mission to champion veterans and his legacy continues to live on.
Charges dismissed against Huntington man charged with kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charges against a man charged with kidnapping in Cabell County have been dropped while the case continues to be investigated. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington was charged with felony kidnapping last week after a woman said he abducted her outside of a gas station on the city's West End.
Kanawha County commissioners to meet as Board of Canvassers following election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners will gather Monday as the Board of Canvassers to review provisional and absentee ballots received for the primary election. The meeting is set to begin 7 a.m. at the Voters Registration Office on Quarrier Street in Charleston, according to a news release...
Charleston's West Side getting $380,000 school project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced a $380,000 project for schools on Charleston's West Side on Wednesday. The project is called Communities in Schools, and it's been slowly expanding across the state since 2018. An initiative led by First Lady Cathy Justice, the project started with three schools and has since expanded to 195 schools in 36 West Virginia counties.
