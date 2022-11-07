Read full article on original website
Bet'r Call Saul
4d ago
Why vote when the demonic democrats SILENCES voters votes! Passing laws in the dark behind locked doors and leaving out the voter’s to decide! Gee only 8k thrown out ballots already? Probably will be 50k ballots refused after the election and the Democratic Party stays in power!
Reply(1)
14
Related
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Wins Washington Secretary of State as Julie Anderson Concedes
OLYMPIA — Julie Anderson, who mounted a nonpartisan campaign for secretary of state against Democrat Steve Hobbs, conceded the race Thursday evening, she confirmed to The Seattle Times. Anderson called Hobbs shortly before 6 p.m. to concede. "We don't see a path forward numerically, so it's time to concede,"...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
Chronicle
Perez Lead Over Kent Narrows in 3rd Congressional District Race
Washington's 3rd Congressional District race does not have any clear winners, but the latest results show Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez losing ground against challenger Republican Joe Kent, as she now leads with less than 6,000 votes. The Washington Secretary of State's office reported Thursday evening that Perez, D-Stevenson, had 132,161...
Chronicle
Democrats, Republicans Still Battling in Washington Legislature Swing Districts
In Washington state Legislature races, Thursday's counts showed Democrats and Republicans are still battling over some swing district seats. What seems certain is that Democrats will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and state House. The margins are not yet clear, however. Heading into the election, Democrats controlled the...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
washingtonstatewire.com
Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson
Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
Chronicle
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
elkhornmediagroup.com
2022 Washington state and local preliminary results
2022 Washington General Election Results (preliminary) Advisory Vote No. 39: The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. The majority of voters (59.24 percent) said this tax should be repealed.
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
CBS News
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
centraloregondaily.com
Kotek slightly extends lead over Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Democrat Tina Kotek slightly increased her narrow lead Wednesday morning in the vote count for Oregon governor, but it could take several days before we find out who wins this one. Kotek had 46.22% of the vote followed by Republican Christine Drazan at 44.18%, a difference of just over 2%.
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
Comments / 3