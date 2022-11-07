Read full article on original website
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Chris Jones addresses supporters following governor defeat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones was defeated in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press declared Huckabee Sanders the winner in the race within a minute of Arkansas polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Jones addressed his supporters in Little Rock. You can watch his entire […]
Arkansas voters choose Rutledge as next Lt. Governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas voters have chosen who will be their next lieutenant governor and attorney general. In the race for lieutenant governor, Arkansas voters have selected Leslie Rutledge with nearly 64% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Rutledge is the first woman elected to serve as...
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
Runoff elections in Arkansas – How they work
The general election in Arkansas concludes on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag. The unofficial vote on Amendment 3 was closer than what experts predicted, but marijuana legalization garnered about 53% support Tuesday. “I think Missouri...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Central Arkansas legislative races good for incumbents; Conway House race decided by 4 votes
If you ever wondered if your vote counts, the House District 56 race in Conway is the poster child for voting. Incumbent Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, won his challenge from Republican Trent Minner by 4 votes. The unofficial results in the race with all votes counted were:. House District 56.
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: From Governor to VP in 2024?
Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history when she was elected the first female Governor in Arkansas history on November 8.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins race for Arkansas governor’s seat
On Tuesday, one of the most-watched races in the state is the history-making race for Arkansas governor.
