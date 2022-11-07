ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Teen taken to hospital after being shot in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Holland boy was taken to the Holland Community Hospital after being shot Thursday around 1 a.m., according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township, deputies said. The 16-year-old...
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Ways to save: energy tips from Indiana Michigan Power

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colder temperatures are arriving 'weather' we like it or not. The folks at Indiana Michigan Power shared some tips to prepare your home, stay warm this winter, and conserve energy. Early prep: Winter ready: Prepping your home for the cold as energy costs rise. Here are...
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
Michigan one step closer to allowing cocktails to go

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday, putting the state one step closer to permanently allowing to-go cocktails. SB1163 would permanently allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to sell the alcoholic drinks to-go. In 2020: Bills proposed for To-Go Cocktails and social districts for outdoor...
Veterans honored in special ceremony at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A recognition ceremony took place at the Michigan State Capitol for veterans all across the Great Lakes State. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosted a recognition ceremony to honor all of those who served. Entire month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November. Veterans in attendance...
