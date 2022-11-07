Read full article on original website
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
Michigan State Police Trooper Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Michigan State Police officials say an MSP trooper from the Lakeview Post has been arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an on-duty traffic crash led to one death. On June 24, Trooper Michael Fox was involved in an on-duty traffic crash. He was engaged in an emergency response...
Teen taken to hospital after being shot in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Holland boy was taken to the Holland Community Hospital after being shot Thursday around 1 a.m., according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township, deputies said. The 16-year-old...
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
Northern Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs outside two cell phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — A northern Michigan man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for planting pipe bombs at cell phone stores in Sault Ste Marie and Cheboygan. John Douglas Allen, 76, of Iosco County, was sentenced Wednesday on two separate cases relating to the attempted extortion of $5 million dollars, using shrapnel filled pipe bombs.
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Ways to save: energy tips from Indiana Michigan Power
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colder temperatures are arriving 'weather' we like it or not. The folks at Indiana Michigan Power shared some tips to prepare your home, stay warm this winter, and conserve energy. Early prep: Winter ready: Prepping your home for the cold as energy costs rise. Here are...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
Michigan one step closer to allowing cocktails to go
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday, putting the state one step closer to permanently allowing to-go cocktails. SB1163 would permanently allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to sell the alcoholic drinks to-go. In 2020: Bills proposed for To-Go Cocktails and social districts for outdoor...
Veterans honored in special ceremony at Michigan Capitol
LANSING, Mich. — A recognition ceremony took place at the Michigan State Capitol for veterans all across the Great Lakes State. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosted a recognition ceremony to honor all of those who served. Entire month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November. Veterans in attendance...
