Related
'We ain't done yet.' Lakota West tops Elder to punch regional championship game ticket
Amid a sea of reporters and flashing cameras, Lakota West head coach Tom Bolden's postgame message to his team was short and sweet. "We ain't done yet!" Bolden yelled before his team celebrated with the red and white faithful after Lakota West took down Elder, 30-10, Friday night in the Division I regional semifinals on Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. ...
Dainja dominates as No. 23 Illinois tops Kansas City, 86-48
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 86-48 win over Kansas City on Friday night. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists for the Illini (2-0). Shemarri Allen led the Roos (0-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting. Shannon opened the scoring with a vicious dunk, but Illinois fell behind 9-5 early as it missed 17 of its first 18 shots.
USC Running Back Travis Dye Carted Off Field After Leg Injury
The Trojans running back suffered the devastating injury in the second quarter of the game against Colorado.
5 takeaways from Yuma Catholic's last-minute win over St. Mary's for home field to start 4A football playoffs
Yuma Catholic has had to put a lot of miles on its bus in its first season in 4A with four trips to the Valley. After Friday's 31-28 victory over St. Mary's at Phoenix College, the Shamrocks feel they've lifted their ranking high enough to have home field next week for the start of the football playoffs. ...
