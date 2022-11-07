ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'We ain't done yet.' Lakota West tops Elder to punch regional championship game ticket

Amid a sea of reporters and flashing cameras, Lakota West head coach Tom Bolden's postgame message to his team was short and sweet. "We ain't done yet!" Bolden yelled before his team celebrated with the red and white faithful after Lakota West took down Elder, 30-10, Friday night in the Division I regional semifinals on Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. ...
The Associated Press

Dainja dominates as No. 23 Illinois tops Kansas City, 86-48

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 86-48 win over Kansas City on Friday night. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists for the Illini (2-0). Shemarri Allen led the Roos (0-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting. Shannon opened the scoring with a vicious dunk, but Illinois fell behind 9-5 early as it missed 17 of its first 18 shots.
