The second murder trial for the man accused of being the getaway driver in a 2009 shooting that killed four Lakewood police officers was declared a mistrial Thursday. A Pierce County jury had been deliberating for more than a week over whether Dorcus Allen, 51, was guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for driving his friend and employer, Maurice Clemmons, to and from a coffee shop in Parkland where Clemmons gunned down police officers. It appears that they were not able to reach a decision.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO