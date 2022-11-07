Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
KXRO.com
Fire burns Hoquiam home
A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue. Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze. Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
kptv.com
2 arrested after stolen truck smashed through weed store, Vancouver police led on foot chase
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after a stolen truck was smashed into a Vancouver, Wash. cannabis store, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Orchards Cannabis Market at 11800 Northeast 65th Street. When the first...
Chronicle
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Chronicle
East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward
According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
Chronicle
Dog Court: How Lewis County Dogs Came to Have a Quasi-Justice System
Editor’s Note: A two-part series titled “Dog Court” will detail the history and proceedings of Lewis County’s Dangerous Animal Designation Board. In the summer of 2021, Roselie Gus, 67, of Chehalis, met a man online. The two went to a car show, had lunch and enjoyed...
Chronicle
Mistrial Declared for Man Accused of Role in 2009 Lakewood Police Killings
The second murder trial for the man accused of being the getaway driver in a 2009 shooting that killed four Lakewood police officers was declared a mistrial Thursday. A Pierce County jury had been deliberating for more than a week over whether Dorcus Allen, 51, was guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for driving his friend and employer, Maurice Clemmons, to and from a coffee shop in Parkland where Clemmons gunned down police officers. It appears that they were not able to reach a decision.
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
Chronicle
Yew Street Extension for Centralia Station Project Has Begun
Earlier this week, Midway Underground broke ground on the Yew Street extension project in Centralia. The project’s goal is to join Yew Street with Long Road, connecting both to Ellsbury Street. Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton spoke briefly to The Chronicle about the work, which prompted excitement...
Chronicle
United Way of Lewis County and the Sheriff’s Office Partner for Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ Event
United Way of Lewis County is partnering with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate the annual “Shop With a Cop” program. For 21 consecutive years, United Way and the sheriff’s office have worked together to give children from disadvantaged circumstances the opportunity to go Christmas shopping for their families.
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Chronicle
Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday
A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
Girl, 15, hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in NE Portland
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.
Second man charged with murder after human remains, evidence of explosion found
Authorities said a second suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a murder where evidence of an explosion and human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Comments / 1