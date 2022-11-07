ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

KXRO.com

Fire burns Hoquiam home

A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue. Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze. Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property

Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward

According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act

The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Chronicle

Mistrial Declared for Man Accused of Role in 2009 Lakewood Police Killings

The second murder trial for the man accused of being the getaway driver in a 2009 shooting that killed four Lakewood police officers was declared a mistrial Thursday. A Pierce County jury had been deliberating for more than a week over whether Dorcus Allen, 51, was guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for driving his friend and employer, Maurice Clemmons, to and from a coffee shop in Parkland where Clemmons gunned down police officers. It appears that they were not able to reach a decision.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Yew Street Extension for Centralia Station Project Has Begun

Earlier this week, Midway Underground broke ground on the Yew Street extension project in Centralia. The project’s goal is to join Yew Street with Long Road, connecting both to Ellsbury Street. Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton spoke briefly to The Chronicle about the work, which prompted excitement...
CENTRALIA, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Chronicle

Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday

A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

