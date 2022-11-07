ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Summerville townhome community sold

Chamberlain Pines, a 132-unit single-family rental townhome community at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, has been sold. JLL Capital Markets represented sellers Blaze Capital Partners, based in Charleston, and Cross Lake Partners out of New York, and secured the financing on behalf of the new owner, according to a news release.
Work wrapping up on new $12M Hanahan Recreation Complex

A new multi-use recreation project in Hanahan is nearing completion. The $12 million Hanahan Recreation Complex is the first to open since the city of Hanahan’s population has surged over the past several years, according to a news release from SeamonWhiteside. The new complex is located in Hanahan off...
ANNOUNCING: Here are the 2022 CRBJ Health Care Heroes honorees

The Charleston Regional Business Journal has announced the honorees for its Health Care Heroes program. Winners in each category will be announced at an event on Nov. 30 at the Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Charleston. Click here to register for the event. This annual event honors individuals and organizations...
Charleston-based MUSC partners with startup to develop AI platform

The Medical University of South Carolina health system and Quai.MD, a deep-tech startup offering an artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical pathways platform, entered into a strategic licensing agreement to advance their unique platform. This agreement will impact physician productivity, patient outcomes and hospital billing efficiency by highlighting and tracking possible clinical...
