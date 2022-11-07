ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Danny
4d ago

what's the problem with freedom of speech and expression! If anyone can afford to paint over or clean up alot of graffiti- its definitely GU! Take a few $$$ of the income coming in from the basketball team already!!

Noraa Resarf
4d ago

don't believe it! any thing that's been labeled by the left and the mainstream maggot media it wrong or racist! wake up, we are their cattle...

K H
4d ago

Well if you say the college is on my native land then as a authentic Native American belonging to a tribe unlike some I allow the graffiti

NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold

A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
SPOKANE, WA
92.9 The Bull

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
SPOKANE, WA

