Chicago, IL

The NBA has released their new City Jerseys and the Cleveland Cavalier’s is among the worst

The NBA has revealed their City Edition uniforms for this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers are near the bottom of the pack. The NBA has unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition uniforms, and some are pretty awesome. Some aren’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers had theirs leaked a bit ago, and their new base jerseys are pretty solid, all things considered, the new Cities aren’t great. Granted, the 2020-2021 Rock Hall-inspired jerseys did grow on me, these “Land” ones are less likely to.
CLEVELAND, OH
Derrick Rose’s layup got stuck on rim in the most Knicks miss ever (Video)

Knicks guard Derrick Rose had a layup balance perfectly behind the rim for a miss that felt uniquely fitting for New York fans. There are dozens of missed baskets during every NBA game but some of them are a lot more impressive than others. After Friday night’s Derrick Rose layup miss, Knicks fans should petition the league to award points to the rarest of those misses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
